Green Fund Website for Greece Protected Areas Goes Live

A new website, www.visitgreeknature.gr has been launched to showcase Greece’s protected nature reserves. The site also offers visitors vital information about mountain shelters, information centers, museums, monuments and archeological sites, ski resorts, wetlands, mountains, thermal baths, and more.

Created by the Goulandris Museum of Natural History and the Hellenic Center for Habitats – Wetlands, with funding from the Green Fund, the new site was announced in a presentation the representative of the museum, Lena Hatziiordanou, during an online conference about new methods of showcasing and promoting protected areas.

A screenshot from the gallery of Visit Greek Nature

The new website features stunning imagery, maps, research, and a wealth of other useful information, but the site seems to be only in Greek for now. The screenshot above reveals wonderful imagery, and we look forward to the site behing translated into other languages soon.

Additional photo credit: Photographic Archive EKBY | L. Logothetis