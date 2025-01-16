Argophilia

Hellenic Chamber of Hotels Celebrates 90 Years of Philoxenia in Greece

- January 16th, 2025 09:56 am

Building on 90 years of achievement, HCH's "Philoxenia with Value for All" initiative reflects the strength of Greek hospitality.

2025 is a milestone for Greece’s hotel sector. It commemorates 90 years since the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCH) began serving as the state’s advisor on tourism matters.

“We honor 90 years of the HCH with an initiative merging our history with a brighter future. It’s our responsibility to set the stage for the next 90 years. To face the challenges of a new Greece, we must preserve our strengths and leave behind our weaknesses,” said HCH President Alexandros Vasilikos. “We’ve achieved much as a country and a people. Now, we focus on what we excel at—our hard work, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Hospitality embodies all this. It’s where Greece shines and leads. This is Philoxenia. Philoxenia with Value for All. Philoxenia is Greece,” he added, announcing a year-long initiative titled “Philoxenia with Value for All.”

Alexandros Vassilikos
HCH President Alexandros Vassilikos during a press lunch at a central Athens hotel. (Photo: HCH)

About “Philoxenia with Value for All”

The project aims to highlight the enduring contributions of Greek hospitality—economic, social, and cultural and will explore four major themes, each underscoring the significance of Philoxenia:

  • Hospitality’s role in economic growth and social cohesion.
  • Promoting inclusive values for an open society.
  • Emphasizing sustainability amidst modern challenges.
  • Supporting job creation as a leading private-sector employer.

Key actions of the project include:

  • Hosting two conferences and two seminars across various Greek regions aligned with the four themes.
  • Producing a public service TV spot showcasing the value of Philoxenia.
  • Publishing a special album featuring opinions from political and civic leaders about hospitality, paired with illustrations chosen through a contest.
  • Utilizing social media, a dedicated microsite on the HCH’s platform, and informational materials to spread the message.

“Philoxenia with Value for All” celebrates and spotlights the vital role of Greek hospitality in the nation’s economic, social, and cultural development.

«ΦΙΛΟΞΕΝΙΑ ΜΕ ΑΞΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΥΣ» Πρωτοβουλία του ΞΕΕ για τον εορτασμό των 90 χρόνων λειτουργίας του

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

Trackbacks

