Open for All: The platform at vouchers.gov.gr is now open to all eligible citizens, regardless of their AFM (tax ID) ending digit, until April 30, 2026 .

The platform at is now open to all eligible citizens, regardless of their AFM (tax ID) ending digit, until . The Payout: Subsidies range from €25 to €60 , with a bonus for choosing a digital card over a bank deposit.

Subsidies range from , with a bonus for choosing a digital card over a bank deposit. Island Advantage: Residents of Greek islands and remote areas receive higher amounts to offset the naturally higher cost of fuel.

Residents of Greek islands and remote areas receive higher amounts to offset the naturally higher cost of fuel. Scam Alert: Authorities have issued a “Red Alert” regarding fraudulent SMS messages masquerading as official gov.gr notifications.

Official Notice from gov.gr – Fuel Pass

You are eligible for fuel assistance through the Fuel Pass program. To have the amount credited to your account, you must immediately activate your card on the official gov.gr platform: https://voucher-government.cc/fuelpass

Important: Failure to activate your card by the deadline will result in the cancellation of the subsidy. If the link above does not work, reply with “Y” to receive a new activation link. Hellenic Republic – Ministry of Finance

Relief at the Pump

As the war-driven fuel prices hover above the €2.00 mark (and even higher in the islands), the Greek government has officially opened the gates for the latest round of the Fuel Pass. This subsidy is designed to cover transportation costs for April and May 2026. Unlike the staggered rollout of previous weeks, the platform is now a “free-for-all,” allowing any tax resident who meets the income criteria to apply immediately.

Who Qualifies?

Eligibility is based on your 2024 tax return. Here is the simplified breakdown of the income ceilings:

Single: Up to €25,000.

Up to €25,000. Married/Civil Partnership: Up to €35,000 (plus €5,000 for each dependent child).

Up to €35,000 (plus €5,000 for each dependent child). Single-Parent Households: Up to €39,000 (plus €5,000 for each child after the first).

To apply, you’ll need your TaxisNet credentials and a valid vehicle that’s in circulation, insured, and current on its road tax (teloi kykloforias).

Digital vs. Cash: The Strategy

You have two choices for how you receive the money, but one is clearly better for your wallet:

Digital Debit Card: This provides the full subsidy but must be used exclusively at gas stations or for public transport/taxis. It remains active until July 31, 2026. Bank Deposit (IBAN): This offers a reduced amount but gives you the freedom to spend the cash however you like.

Don’t Click That Link: The Phishing Epidemic

The most critical part of this update is the surge in “Fuel Pass III” scams. Fraudsters are sending convincing SMS messages—often from 12-digit international numbers—claiming you need to “activate” your card via a link like voucher-government.cc.

The Golden Rule: The Greek government never sends SMS messages asking you to click a link to “activate” a payment or provide bank details. Always go directly to the official vouchers.gov.gr or gov.gr portals yourself. If a message creates a sense of “extreme urgency,” it is almost certainly a scam.