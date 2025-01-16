Booking.com and Antom to Introduce Over 40 New Payment Methods Across 8 Key Asian Markets

Booking.com has joined forces with Antom, a payment and digitization services provider under Ant International, to introduce a range of payment options in major Asian markets, including China’s Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Why Asia? It’s All About Scale and Complexity

With a population of over 680 million, these markets come with unique challenges. From different currencies to specific payment systems and regulatory hurdles, navigating these regions isn’t easy. With Antom, Booking.com unlocks access to solutions tailored to each market. Antom’s expertise in local payment systems and partnerships simplifies this process, helping brands like Booking.com make transactions hassle-free.

What Antom Brings to the Table

Operates in more than 40 countries and handles over 100 currencies.

Integrates hundreds of payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, and local options.

Uses AI to boost security, manage foreign exchange risks, and cut costs.

Offers blockchain services for real-time payments.

Supports growth with digitization and digital marketing tools.

Expanding Choices for Travelers

Booking.com plans to roll out over 40 payment methods, making it easier than ever for travellers to book trips. Initial options include key mobile wallets such as:

AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China)

Boost (Malaysia)

GCash (Philippines)

GrabPay (Singapore)

Kakao Pay (South Korea)

Naver Pay (South Korea)

TrueMoney (Thailand)

Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia)

These additions mean travellers can use their preferred payment methods, skip the hassle of complications at checkout, and book trips quicker than ever.

Helping Asian Travel Businesses Grow

Booking.com doesn’t just benefit its travellers—its global accommodation providers get a boost, too. Smaller hotels and vacation rentals can now compete on a larger scale. By using Antom’s multi-currency and cross-border settlement services, these properties can accept payments from a wider audience with less effort. This partnership creates new revenue opportunities for businesses low on payment resources.

This collaboration transforms travel in Asia-Pacific by providing payment flexibility and simplifying cross-border transactions that ensure no customer or property is left behind. For travellers, it’s about ease. For businesses, it’s about staying competitive.