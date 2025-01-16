Greece to Implement Energy Efficiency Plan for Mountain Tourist Accommodations

Greece is making headway in sustainable tourism by improving energy efficiency in mountain lodges. Focusing on reducing carbon emissions and creating job opportunities, these efforts address environmental challenges while fostering growth.

“This program is not just a project, but a commitment from the Greek government to safeguard our environment and our rich heritage,” officials said.

Programs prioritize energy savings in mountain accommodations.

Grants cover up to €80,000 per improvement project.

Investments target renewable energy, energy storage, and digital upgrades.

At least a 30% reduction in energy use and CO₂ emissions is required.

Traditional or preserved buildings receive 10% of the program’s funding.

Energy Efficiency Program for Mountain Lodges

Since January 8, applications have opened for a program designed to cut energy consumption and emissions in mountain accommodations. The initiative has a €10 million budget and aims for at least 30% reductions in energy use and CO₂ output. Lodges achieving these targets may qualify for grants of up to €80,000 per plan.

Applicants must also elevate the energy class of their properties to at least a Category B rating when major renovations are involved, as verified by Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). Traditional and listed buildings are allocated 10% of the budget for upgrades in line with heritage preservation standards.

Funding Priorities

The program funds several specific upgrades:

Renewable Energy Systems: Installation of solar panels, heat pumps, and other clean energy solutions.

Installation of solar panels, heat pumps, and other clean energy solutions. Energy Storage: Systems that store at least 75% of energy from on-site renewable installations.

Systems that store at least 75% of energy from on-site renewable installations. Efficient Heating and Cooling: Connections to district heating and cooling networks.

Connections to district heating and cooling networks. EV Infrastructure: Electric vehicle charging stations and parking upgrades.

Electric vehicle charging stations and parking upgrades. Smart Technology: Digital tools to increase energy-efficient building management.

Digital tools to increase energy-efficient building management. Green Roofs & Rainwater Use: Funds support rooftop gardens and rainwater harvesting systems.

Auxiliary costs, such as consulting or additional support work, qualify for funding up to 7% of the total budget, capped at €5,600 per project.

Program Timeline

Total Budget: €10 million.

Application Period: January 8 – February 28, 2025.

The program is a step forward in promoting sustainable tourism. Cleaner energy and eco-friendly practices aren’t just good for the environment—they bring long-term savings while blending with local culture and landscapes. Changing how mountain lodges consume energy supports travellers who care about responsible tourism.

With this initiative, the country strives toward a balance of modern tourism and ecological preservation, ensuring that these treasured destinations can thrive for generations.