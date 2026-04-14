Deadline Day: The public consultation for the Ministry of Environment and Energy’s sweeping new bill concludes today, April 14, 2026.

The public consultation for the Ministry of Environment and Energy’s sweeping new bill concludes today, April 14, 2026. Building Reprieve: A critical amendment extends the deadline to legalize existing structures in public parks and groves until December 31, 2027.

A critical amendment extends the deadline to legalize existing structures in public parks and groves until December 31, 2027. Natura 2000 Shifts: The bill redefines “allowable uses” within Natura 2000 zones to balance conservation with adventure tourism.

The bill redefines “allowable uses” within Natura 2000 zones to balance conservation with adventure tourism. The “SETE” Warning: The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) warns that Article 94 effectively legalizes tourist installations on forest lands.

The Legislative Tug-of-War

While the cherry blossoms are in bloom, the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy is busy planting a new legislative forest. The bill, which aligns Greek law with several EU Directives (2023/2413, 2024/1405, and 2024/1788), is a complex tapestry of renewable energy targets and land-use regulations. However, the fine print in Article 94 is what has the tourism sector—and environmentalists—leaning in.

By pushing the deadline for local authorities to secure approvals for existing buildings in parks and groves to late 2027, the government is essentially granting a stay of execution for structures that would otherwise face the wrecking ball. SETE has been vocal about the implications, suggesting that this move provides a “backdoor” to legalize Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) and Public Properties Company (ETAD) facilities currently located on protected forest land.

Redefining the Wild: NATURA 2000

For the traveler and the conservationist, the most striking part of the bill involves the “Zoning of Protection” within the NATURA 2000 network. The bill categorizes these areas into four distinct tiers:

Absolute Nature Protection Zones: The highest level of guardrails. Nature Protection Zones: Focus on biodiversity. Habitat and Species Management Zones: Active conservation areas. Sustainable Resource Management Zones: Balancing nature with human activity.

Interestingly, the law explicitly lists “soft” tourism activities that are now sanctioned across all zones. This includes swimming, hiking, mountaineering, rock climbing, horseback riding, caving, river descent (rafting/kayaking), and even paragliding. While this sounds like a win for the adventure traveler, the underlying question remains: how much infrastructure (roads, shelters, docks) will follow these “soft” activities into the heart of Greece’s last wild spaces?