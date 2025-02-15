Greece Boosts Tourism Ties with Algeria and Romania

Greek Tourism Minister met separately with ambassadors from Algeria and Romania to strengthen tourism ties.

Talks with Romania focused on updating a 1993 tourism cooperation agreement.

Algeria seeks Greece’s guidance on sustainable tourism practices.

Ambassadors invited the minister for future collaboration opportunities in their countries.

Discussions highlighted bilateral agreements, investments, and regional partnerships.

Greece pressed for support in a global tourism leadership election.

A Dusty 1993 Agreement Gets Its Moment to Shine

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni recently met with Romania’s ambassador, Carmen-Ileana Mihalcescu. Their chat revealed the need to dust off a tourism agreement written back in 1993, likely last seen on a floppy disk. They decided it was high time to update it and expand its relevance within the EU, especially given Romania’s Schengen Zone membership.

As if trying to tempt her with Dracula’s castle or perhaps a hearty slice of mămăligă, Mihalcescu invited Kefalogianni to visit Romania in the first half of 2025. Whether the minister is packing her bags remains to be seen, but the sentiment was appreciated.

Sustainable Tourism and Some Bureaucratic Paperwork

Over in the other corner, Algeria’s ambassador, Zaina Benhabouche, brought a different vibe to the table. Discussions centred around developing stronger tourism ties—because beaches and sunshine don’t sell themselves. Algeria also expressed interest in Greece’s know-how for developing sustainable tourism.

Kefalogianni proudly unveiled Greece’s new eco-friendly hotel ranking system, a cutting-edge initiative now enshrined in law. Benhabouche showed enthusiasm but also raised the topic of signing a bilateral tourism agreement. Greece has already handed over a solid draft, so the ball’s now in Algeria’s court.

Let’s Not Forget the Campaigning

Kefalogianni used both meetings to champion the candidacy of former Tourism Minister Mr. Theoharis for Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation. Subtle? Maybe not. But ambitious? Definitely. She nudged Algeria and Romania to back Greece on this. Let’s hope Theoharis sends a thank-you card if it all pans out.

For the details in Greek, check here.