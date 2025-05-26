Minoan Inspiration Meets Modern Living at Rocca a Mare Heraklion

Handwritten Collection is making waves in Crete, planting its flag with the opening of Rocca a Mare Heraklion. This beachfront stunner sits just a short walk—15 minutes if you take your time—from Heraklion’s city center and lively Plateia Leonton. The hotel’s location is a jackpot for travelers: Knossos Palace, Heraklion Airport, and the port are all a breezy six kilometers away.

Rocca a Mare Heraklion offers 36 spacious rooms and a conference center awash in natural light, ready to host events for up to 50 people. A well-equipped gym awaits those determined to stick to a fitness routine. Guests can plunge into the rooftop pool and stretch out on a sun lounger as the Aegean winks back. The on-site cocktail bar serves up drinks with a side of panoramic sea views—sunsets here can steal the show.

Locally inspired cuisine takes the lead in the lounge and restaurant. The menus focus on Mediterranean classics, with a twist of Cretan authenticity, all served in settings that swap old-school stuffiness for easy comfort.

Delivering sleek, smart and high-tech spaces for a refined and modern experience.

The Handwritten Collection Experience

Handwritten Collection first stepped out in 2023, quickly giving guests a taste of home—if home happens to be breathtaking. The host’s personality sets the tone with each hotel, from Paris to Sydney and Krakow to San Francisco.

Rocca a Mare Heraklion marks a new Greek chapter but doesn’t stop at the Aegean. The brand’s ambitions mean new hotels are popping up all over Europe, including Switzerland, Albania, Hungary, and several cities across the Netherlands and France.

Guests can expect more than a bed for the night. Each detail, from the first welcome drink to subtle design touches, quietly celebrates Heraklion’s legendary Minoan heritage—a respectful nod to one of history’s most fascinating cultures.

Visitors can enjoy sea views in every direction and a handy shuttle service, available for a fee, to whisk them to and from the city’s hotspots. The Handwritten Collection focuses on distinctive hospitality, ensuring each guest soaks in the unique spirit of their host’s story.

The hotel is part of ALL, Accor’s award-winning program for those who live (and book) by loyalty points. Details and booking are here: Rocca a Mare Heraklion – Handwritten Collection.