In Greece, what many refer to as “souvlaki” extends beyond mere skewered meat to include gyros—meat swirled with tzatziki, fries, onion, and tomatoes wrapped in pita. Rising prices present an unwelcome surprise for visitors counting on souvlaki as a budget-friendly option.

Increased energy costs and basic ingredients have driven souvlaki and gyros prices in Greece to unprecedented levels.

Pork prices have surged globally, causing souvlaki and gyros prices to soar.

Efforts are being made to alleviate the financial pressure on Greek consumers, including potential tax cuts.

Due to international conflicts, the price of everyday essentials such as fuel and groceries has escalated, and the cherished Greek souvlaki is not spared from inflation. The rising cost of ingredients and energy has pushed the prices of souvlaki and gyros to record heights.

In key urban hubs like Athens and Thessaloniki, gyros prices are approaching €4. At the same time, the cost of a customised pita in Heraklion can climb to a staggering €7.

This sharp rise, identified by the Association of Hellenic Meat Processing Industries (S.E.V.E.K.), is attributed to a significant 30-32% increase in global pork prices since February, a burden neither meat producers nor souvlaki vendors can be expected to shoulder alone.

S.E.V.E.K. notes that multiple factors typically converge every few years to increase pork prices. Usually, these hikes are short-lived, with manufacturers and distributors absorbing the costs. However, the current situation is proving persistent, ultimately leading to consumers bearing some of the burden.

The Athens Professional Chamber has advocated for discussions to mollify these impacts, proposing tax reductions to help the consumer population. This proposal offers a ray of hope in the face of rising prices.

Formerly quick and affordable, souvlaki has grown expensive, affecting everyday Greeks struggling with rising living costs. Once priced at around €2, Athens’ gyros are now creeping close to €4.50, a significant increase felt by all.

Locals are already experiencing the pinch in Thessaloniki, with gyros prices surpassing those in Athens. Some outlets charge as much as €6 for a pita, eliciting consumer frustration over doubled costs and forcing patrons to reduce purchase frequency and quantity to manage their budgets.

In Attica, where souvlaki ranged from €3 to €3.70 last year, they now range from €3.40 to €4.20, with impending further rises. The proprietors of gyros and souvlaki joints assert that they cannot continue to bear these ever-increasing costs.

Tourists arriving with past price points in mind will need to adjust expectations, as souvlaki, no longer the economical choice it once was, reflects broader inflationary pressures gripping the nation.