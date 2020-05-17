Greek Officials Announce Accelerated COVID-19 Reboot Schedule

Pin 22 Shares

From tomorrow malls and shopping centers in Greece will open in the next phase of lifting coronavirus pandemic preventative measures. The Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis told reporters on ERT TV about the easing measures and regulations on Friday.

Greece’s large shopping centers were scheduled to reopen on June 1st, but the ministry decided to advance the schedule provided distancing and other measures were put in place.

According to the ministry, distancing of only one customer per 20 square meters (215 sq ft), mandatory facemasks for staff and customers inside stores, accompany other strict guidelines listed today as the COVID-19 reboot ramps up.

According to the minister, the Committee of Infectious Diseases Specialists determined the epidemiological course of the coronavirus in Greece allows for the early re-opening of malls.

The committee also decided to advance the COVID-19 reboot schedule for opening restaurants, bars, and coffee shops we be allowed to re-open earlier than the previously established June 1st date. In the wake of the European Union putting the weight of decisions on individual states, Greece seems inclined to lead the way with its response, and forward-thinking recovery.

Later today, Nikos Papathanasis, the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, is expected to announce that hospitality industry businesses will reopen their doors on Monday, May 25th.