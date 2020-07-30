Greek Isles Dominate Travel + Leisure Ratings in 2020

Pin 0 Shares

According to a new Travel + Leisure (T+L) magazine rating, Greece dominates the list of Top 20 Islands in Europe. With seven spots on the list, Greece is by far the class of T+L’s World’s Best Awards survey, as well.

This year, as in the past, T+L readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. Paros Island ranked No. 1 this year, with spot No. 2 going to last year’s top choice Milos.

Also on T+L’s list, Crete came in at No. 6, with Rhodes and the Dodecanese at No. 10. Meanwhile, World’s Best Award Hall of Fame honoree Santorini came in 11th, with Corfu and the Ionian Islands at number 18. Greece’s party island of Mykonos came in 20th.

Paros headed the list for its beautiful beaches, especially the stretches of white sand. T+L readers thought the craggy cliffs on one side and turquoise waters on the other made the island distinctive. They also commented on its traditional Cycladic architecture, small villages, and ancient monuments.

Outside the Greek Isles, Sicily topped the islands outside Greece as a T+L reader pick at position No. 3. The Azores came in 4th, and Hvar and the Dalmatian Islands, Croatia took the 5th spot on the list.