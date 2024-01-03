An Anticipation Fix – Five Amazing Resort Developments

From an incomparable Crete, Greece luxury resort development, to transformative experiences in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Egypt, here’s a choice selection of some of the most interesting resorts in the world. As the New Year begins, it’s time to start planning travel and even retirement for some. This list gives ideas for both.

Elounda Hills is a fabulous resort under development near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. Scheduled to open Summer of 2026, the property will feature a new Camper & Nicholsons’-operated marina, a 5-star hilltop 123-key eco-hotel operated by 1 Hotels, a waterside 14-key boutique hotel, two beach clubs and a watersports centre, a retail piazza, and a dozen restaurants and bars. Properties are being offered by Forbes Global Properties partners, Shaza Luxury Real Estate.

The Cleopatra Developments’ SBay Sidi Heneish project on Egypt’s north coast is located on an ideal stretch of white sand kissed by the turquoise Eastern Mediterranean. Year-round sunshine, impeccable dolce vita lifestyle, and stunning architecture and design by renowned Italian architects and designers are a few features that set this seafront community apart. Spread out over 250 acres of prime seaside real estate. The development is a luxury hotel resort as well as a community of five Italian-themed cities. There’s truly something for every owner or visitor to the Sardinia Bay Beachfront, Sanremo Bay Seacliff, Smerelda Bay Lagoon, Sicily Bay Botanical Garden, Salo Bay condos and Paradise Cove. For more information, check out the SBay Sidi Heneish project website.

Costa Elena is a luxurious resort that is unique in a number of respects. The largest Costa Rica beach/nature resort is located only minutes from Liberia International Airport. Yet, the unparalleled access to stunning natural wonders puts property owners and their guests worlds away from the noisy world outside. Guanacaste, one of Costa Rica’s most sought-after destinations, offers the perfect chance to reconnect with the unspoiled world that’s left while enjoying every modern convenience and amenity. Among the exclusive offerings of Costa Elena is the eligibility for homeowners to join the invite-only Ocean Club. Readers can start dreaming about their unique beachfront home sites and the residences that wrap up their dreams.

Playa Viva is a small eco-resort with 19 rooms and tree houses on 200 pristine coastal acres near Zihuatanejo, Mexico. The resort boasts a long stretch of white sandy beach, a swimming pool, a fine restaurant, a bar, and a 20-acre permaculture farm. What makes the resort development so appealing are the reforestation projects underway, the interaction with local communities, and the fact that the resort operates completely off the electrical grid. The B-Corp Certification resort does not have a golf course or gated communities, but it is known for its social and environmental impact. The breathtaking scenery and the transformational experiences punctuate this unique piece of paradise.

If an authentic paradise that is a world apart entices you, then El Nido Resorts’ Eco-Discovery Island Resort, Miniloc, Philippines, should be on your bucket list. With a back-to-basics Filipino village vibe, the coast resort is a gateway for exploring Bacuit Bay, Snake Island and snorkeling with hundreds of marine species. There are 47 rooms designed to blend into nature and furnished with indigenous materials throughout. The thatch-roofed cottage set the tone for enjoying the easy life. The sustainability-focused resort features organic food menus, nature-based activities low in carbon footprint, and activities that promote nature and local culture. The resort development is located on one of the Palawan archipelago’s 1,780 islands in the western part of the Philippines. The scenic landscapes here and the amazing bio-diversity punctuate a true back-to-basics Eden experience. For more information, readers should visit the resort’s official website here.