Greek Islands Take Home ‘Wanderlust’ Most Desirable Destination Award

According to the Wanderlust Travel Awards 2021, the Greek islands are the Most Desirable Region (Short Haul).

Greece’s National Tourism Organization’s General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis accepted the Gold Award at Kensington Palace, at the World Tourism Market (WTM) fair being in London.

Fragakis and Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias were at WTM meeting with British counterpart, CEO of VisitBritain Sally Balcombe, who congratulated Greece for being “the first country that reopened its tourism industry after the coronavirus pandemic.”

The esteemed awards, which are organized by the British magazine ‘Wanderlust’, are based on its readers’ votes. In this category, the silver award went to the Azores and the bronze to Sicily.

Source: Tornos News