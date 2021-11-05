Argophilia

Greece’s Vassilis Kikilias Inks Deal With Jet2 at WTM

- November 5th, 2021 08:10 am

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has just inked a deal with Britain’s Jet2.com that will increase available air passenger seats to Greek destinations by 600,000. The deal was finalized in the wings of the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in London on November 1-3, 

Kikilias iterated that English air carriers and tour operators have provided positive feedback for tourism in Greece in 2022, based on tourism performance in 2021. Accordingly, Jet2holidays will allocate 1.44 million passenger seats to Greece, with flights being executed from 10 British airports to 15 Greek ones.

According to the news, there will be two weekly flights to Athens from Manchester and Birmingham added as well, as of April 15. Altogether, Jet2 will be operating 270 flights to Greece every week.

