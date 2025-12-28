Greek farmers have resumed nationwide road blockades after a brief Christmas pause.

Greek farmers have resumed nationwide road blockades after most protest actions were temporarily eased during the Christmas holiday period. The renewed escalation comes as the movement enters its fourth week, with pressure mounting ahead of a nationwide farmers’ conference expected in the coming days.

The renewed actions have disrupted key transport routes across the country once again, while internal disagreements have surfaced over whether to continue escalating protests or engage in talks with the government.

On Greece’s north–south motorway near Thessaloniki, lanes heading toward Athens remained closed at the Malgara toll station after reopening briefly for holiday travel. According to state broadcaster ERT, traffic to and from Thessaloniki is expected to be closed symbolically on Monday, with both directions reopening on Tuesday to facilitate post-Christmas movement.

In Thessaly, Greece’s largest agricultural region and a focal point of the protests, farmers reinstated closures at the Larissa overpass near Nikaia, which had also reopened temporarily during the holidays.

Border Crossings and Regional Routes Affected

Further actions are planned for Sunday and Monday, including the temporary lifting of toll barriers at Makrychori and full closures of nearby bypass roads.

Blockades were also reinstated in Patra, in western Greece, diverting traffic onto local roads and increasing travel times in and around the city.

At the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, truck traffic remained blocked, with drivers reporting queues exceeding 15 kilometers on the Bulgarian side. Authorities confirmed that the crossing will reopen to all vehicles on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to ease holiday travel.

“Nothing will pass, neither to Thessaloniki nor to Athens,” said Rizos Maroudas, head of the Larissa farmers’ federation, highlighting the determination among hardline protesters.

Travel Advisory

Check road conditions before long-distance travel, especially on motorways in Thessaly, Central Greece, and northern Greece .

. Allow extra travel time when driving between Athens and Thessaloniki.

Expect delays near Patra and at the Promachonas border crossing outside holiday reopening windows.

and at the outside holiday reopening windows. Monitor local news and traffic updates, as protest schedules may change at short notice.

Growing Divisions Within the Farmers’ Movement

As the standoff continues, signs of division have emerged within the protest movement itself. Representatives from 18 blockades and farming associations publicly endorsed dialogue with the government, calling for immediate action on farmers’ demands.

That position has drawn criticism from other protesters, particularly in Thessaly, revealing growing rifts over strategy as the protests enter a critical phase.

Despite these tensions, expectations remain that the upcoming national conference could pave the way for negotiations and de-escalation.

What This Means for Travelers

While the protests are not aimed at tourists, their impact on transportation networks is significant, particularly for travelers by car, bus, or freight across mainland Greece.

Travelers moving between Athens, Thessaloniki, and northern Greece should expect delays, changing traffic conditions, and occasional road closures. Border traffic with Bulgaria may also be affected outside the announced reopening periods.