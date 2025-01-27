Aenaon Metropolitan Park Will Transform the Athenian Riviera

Aenaon Metropolitan Park Plan: A 540,000-square-meter oasis along Faliro Bay.

The Aenaon Metropolitan Park is turning heads—and for good reason. With a staggering 541,000 square meters of coastal space in Faliro Bay, this project promises to be the most ambitious urban redevelopment Attica has ever seen.

Aenaon Metropolitan Park Will Be a Coastal Oasis for All

Under the leadership of Nikos Hardalias, the Attica Regional Council has unveiled breathtaking and meticulous plans. A single-focus meeting brought every detail to the forefront, from the Mediterranean-themed landscaping to the park’s ultimate role as a hub for cultural, sports, and leisure activities. This $370 million green transformation will redefine a vital part of Greece’s Athens Riviera—and possibly urban spaces.

Hardalias explained the project’s alignment with the New European Bauhaus initiative, prioritizing sustainability and inclusivity. Every element, from its eco-focused design to its public accessibility, is in sync with European Union protocols. Plans also include 4,000 trees, 210,000 plants, and an expanded focus on parkland, ensuring 73% of the space is green.

But it’s not just about trees and flowers. The project includes other features such as:

A 1.4 km walkway that links to a future 17 km pedestrian and cycling path.

Parking areas for 850 vehicles.

Sports facilities include basketball, beach volleyball, squash, and more.

Spaces for outdoor cinemas, cultural events, and exhibitions.

Infrastructure upgrades for nearby Olympic venues, like Tae Kwon Do Hall and the Water Plaza.

The design isn’t about maintaining natural beauty—it will also rejuvenate the coastline’s connection to the city. Picture this: linear water channels, new recreational swimming spots, and even sandy play zones for young adventurers.

The Bigger Picture: Accessibility and Integration

Accessibility has been addressed with equal seriousness. Ongoing talks aim to establish a Stavros Niarchos Foundation area metro station. For those behind the wheel, additional parking will keep things convenient. The park’s management structure is still in progress, but local municipalities will likely play a significant role alongside Attica’s authorities.

The project emphasizes reconnecting urban life with its maritime roots. Whether through linear water inlets or modern amphitheatres, the design seeks to bring a piece of the sea into public life.

Construction Timeline

The timeline is clear-cut:

Bidding Opens: Early 2025

Contracts Signed: Late 2025

Work Begins: Early 2026

Grand Opening: Late 2028

Hardalias stressed that the park, once complete, will be entirely free to access, even for beachgoers. His vision focuses on universal inclusion—ensuring everyone feels welcome, whether locals or international visitors.

The Aenaon Metropolitan Park will offer Athens residents and tourists an escape that blends nature and modern urban living. Its strategic location along the Athens Riviera and thoughtful design make it one of Europe's most exciting upcoming attractions.