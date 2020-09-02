Greece Weather Forecast “Baking Hot” All This Week

Pin 0 Shares

According to the Athens National Observatory, Greece will continue to cook under unseasonally high temperatures through the rest of this week. The country has sweltered beneath above normal temperatures for the first time this summer.

In Athens, the temperature on Tuesday will be up to eight degrees higher than normal levels (climatic values) and will remain higher until at least Friday, with a higher probability that they will subsequently drop. The map below shows record temperatures from yesterday across Greece.

Courtesy METEO

The highest temperatures this week are expected on Tuesday, as in central and southern parts of the mainland they are forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while for the remainder of the week they may climb as high as 36-38C on both the mainland and the eastern Aegean islands.

Here on Crete, and in the rest of the eastern Aegean islands, temperatures will be 36-37 degrees Celsius, according to METEO. In Sitia in the far east of Crete, today’s high is expected to be 38.