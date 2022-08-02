A 23 Club Triathlon Federation of Greece Has Now Been Established 

“After years of effort, Triathlon is emerging once again, and will be developing its momentum in our country” – Lefteris Avgenakis

According to the news from the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Greece, Special Sports Recognition for the sport now comes with the establishment of the Triathlon Federation of Greece (TOE).

As it stands today, the TOE consists of the 23 associations that participate in the Triathlon. A few of the associations are the Panhellenic GS, the Elite Swimming Association, the Olympic Academy of Igoumenitsa, the AO Champions of Heraklion, Odysseus of Thessaloniki, Asteria Sports Academy, and others.

This 6th sports Federation has been established or reactivated by the Deputy Minister of Sport, who has also activated the Panhellenic Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (POSD) – bodybuilding, Hellenic Hockey Federation (ELOCH) – field hockey, and others. Minister Avgenakis offered this via the press release:

“It is a great joy and special satisfaction that Triathlon, after years in limbo, is finding its way again, once again has its own Federation within our sports family and will be able to further develop its momentum in our country.”

Mr. Avgenakis went on to say it was the constant diligence of the athletes in the sport that spurred the ministry to respond. He said he’s sure international success will now follow the federation.