Greece Records 262 News COVID Cases in 24 Hours

Authorities in Greece announced yesterday, only 262 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, with 13 of those detected at border checkpoints.

This brings the total number of cases in Greece to 135.114, of which 52,4% are men, 5.316 (3,9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 39.906 (29,5%) are related to an already known case.

According to the report, 473 of the patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 153 (32,3%) are women and the rest are men while 81,0% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older. 852 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

46 more people have succumbed to the disease, which brings the death toll overall to 4.553 persons. Of these, 1.843 (40,5%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.