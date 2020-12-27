Brown Hotels Still Plans to Open 20 Properties in Greece and Cyprus

Pin 0 Shares

Tel Aviv based Brown Hotels announced last week the planned expansion f its portfolio of international design hotels with 20-plus new hotels in Greece (Athens and Thessaloniki), and Cyprus.

A relative newcomer to the Greece market, Brown Hotels currently operates the Brown Acropol Hotel and the Dave Red hotel in central Athens. Brown’s co-owner, Leon Avigad, told attendees at the recent 22nd Annual Capital Link – Invest in Greece Forum, that the COVID-19 pandemic has not altered his company’s plans for Greece.

“We are now looking to open over 20 hotels in the next 18 months – an investment that exceeds 100 million euros. It involves the Brown Hotels brand and its sub-brands. This is on top of the hotels already featured in Athens, Thessaloniki, Limassol and Nicosia.”

Avigad went on to say the hotel group’s enthusiasm has not been dampened by the pandemic. He said companies that are open-minded and flexible will weather the crisis well.

A part of the Brown Hotels plan involves transforming its properties. According to the news from GTP, Avigad intends to reshape some hotels into extended stay operations. Under the Brown Living hospitality-concept, hotels will take advantage of the market for people who want or need to stay for longer stretches.

As a bit more background on Brown, Avigad’s partner and co-owner is Nir Waizman (Instagram below with his father Meni, Greece Tourism Minister Theoharis, and PM Mitsotakis), the son of Israeli hotel tycoon Meni Waizman, has expanded on his father’s businesses and branched off into digital, investing, real estate, and other realms.

Brown Hotels also wants to introduce its concepts to the local bar and culinary businesses and is working with Greek ministries and other stakeholders toward this end.

Leon Avigad, who also founded Leopard Hospitality back in 2003, was a panelist at the Capital Link forum for “Tourism & Hospitality – Navigating Through Short Term Challenges – Capturing Long Term Opportunities”.