Greece Records 2,190 New Coronavirus Infections in 24 Hours

Greek officials have confirmed 2,190 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. Of those, 18 were reportedly from entry points to the country according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

The report also told of 37 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 14.443.

Overall, incidence rates in places like Mykonos were way down from those registered in peak tourism season. However, key touristic places are still higher than less popular destinations. For instance, Mykonos has an incidence rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people, while Cephalonia has an incidence rate of just over 11 case per 100,000.

Greece travel restrictions have also been extended for another week, and people from 16 third countries are now obliged to test upon arrival.