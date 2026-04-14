Koumbes Beach Crisis: Rethymno Residents Demand Safe Sea Access Before Summer

Access Denied: Residents of the Koumbes district are sounding the alarm over the “problematic and dangerous” western entrance to their local beach.

Residents of the Koumbes district are sounding the alarm over the “problematic and dangerous” western entrance to their local beach. Safety Concerns: The sole access point is reportedly in such disrepair that it poses a genuine risk to the elderly and those with mobility issues.

The sole access point is reportedly in such disrepair that it poses a genuine risk to the elderly and those with mobility issues. Shrinking Shoreline: Beyond the broken paths, locals allege that access to certain sections of the beach is being restricted, further crowding the remaining space.

Beyond the broken paths, locals allege that access to certain sections of the beach is being restricted, further crowding the remaining space. The Summer Countdown: With the high season just weeks away, the community is calling for immediate intervention to prevent a seasonal logistical nightmare.

The Forgotten Western Gateway

While Rethymno’s main 12-kilometer sandy stretch often hogs the spotlight (and the Blue Flags), the suburb of Koumbes offers a more rugged, local escape just two kilometers west of the fortress. However, for those living in the area, the walk to the waves has become an obstacle course. Residents have described the western entrance as a years-long headache that has finally reached a breaking point.

The primary complaint concerns the condition of the entrance. What should be a welcoming path for families is instead a deteriorating hazard. For a city that prides itself on “Accessibility for All,” the situation at Koumbes is a stark contradiction. Residents argue that without immediate structural repairs, a significant portion of the population—particularly the elderly—is effectively barred from the sea.

Crowding and Constraints

The issue isn’t just how you get to the sand, but where you can stand once you’re there. Protests have emerged over new restrictions on sections of the beach that were traditionally open to the public. As visitor numbers swell toward the summer peak, the reduction in available space, combined with a bottleneck at the entrance, is creating a perfect storm of frustration.

Context: The Dual Nature of Koumbes

Situated just 2km west of Rethymno’s bustling center, Koumbes marks the dramatic exit of the Gallos Gorge. It serves as the only real seaside escape for the city’s western suburbs, offering a striking visual contrast to the main town with its panoramic views of the Fortezza Fortress—Rethymno’s most iconic landmark—standing guard to the east.

The shoreline here is a shapeshifter. It begins as a long, sweeping sandy stretch that eventually gives way to a series of rocky, secluded coves as you move back toward the city. These hidden spots act like natural swimming pools, carved out of the stone by the Cretan Sea.

Despite current complaints about access, the area is a cornerstone of the Municipality’s future vision. Koumbes has been fast-tracked as a high-priority development zone, with plans for expansive coastal walkways and infrastructure projects designed to turn it into a modern promenade. On the main beach, the amenities are already there—lifeguards, umbrellas, changing rooms, and water sports are all standard. It’s an easy 20-minute walk from the city center or a quick hop on the local bus, making its current accessibility issues even more of a thorn in the side of a neighborhood that is clearly on the rise.