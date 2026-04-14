Financial Splurge: Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos has greenlit a contract worth a staggering €2,910,434 for municipal landscaping.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos has greenlit a contract worth a staggering for municipal landscaping. The Targets: Work is currently focused on the coastal Sofokli Venizelou Avenue and Archbishop Makarios Avenue.

Work is currently focused on the coastal Sofokli Venizelou Avenue and Archbishop Makarios Avenue. The Grocery List: The project promises to plant 600 new trees, 7,000 shrubs, and 4,000 aromatic plants across the city and local schools.

The project promises to plant 600 new trees, 7,000 shrubs, and 4,000 aromatic plants across the city and local schools. Duration: A two-year commitment (funded by municipal resources) with an option for a third-year encore.

A Forest at Venetian Prices

The sound of shears and the smell of fresh mulch are wafting through the salt air of Heraklion’s waterfront. In a bold bid to soften the city’s concrete edges, the Municipality has launched a massive “green offensive.” The plan, on paper, is ambitious: a systematic overhaul of every shared space from coastal boulevards to schoolyards and cemeteries.

However, the real headline isn’t the chlorophyll—it’s the cost. At nearly €3 million over 24 months, the city is spending a fortune on what essentially amounts to maintenance and a few thousand saplings. While the contract includes the labor of the Greenery Department, irrigation works, and the occasional sidewalk repair where roots have gone rogue, one has to wonder if these trees are being watered with Evian. The goal is “quality of life,” but as any local knows, the transition from a municipal press release to actual shade on a sweltering July afternoon is a long and expensive road.

The Multi-Million Euro Planting Sheet

Total Budget: €2,910,434.37.

€2,910,434.37. Trees to be Planted: 600.

600. Shrubs & Bushes: 7,000.

7,000. Aromatic Plants: 4,000.

4,000. Scope: Urban avenues, school gardens, cemeteries, and suburban settlements.

What to Expect Now

For the average traveler, the results will likely be subtle—a few more aromatic herbs in a planter here, a bit more irrigation mist there—but keep an eye on those 600 new trees. If they survive the Cretan heat, they might provide a decent place to stand while you wait for your bus in 2030.

In a city where the sun is relentless, and the stone is ancient, nearly three million euros buys a lot of hope and a fair amount of mulch. One can only hope that by the time the two-year contract expires, the residents feel they’ve bought a forest and not just a very expensive collection of potted plants. Heraklion has always been a city of layers; perhaps this latest layer of green will finally stick.