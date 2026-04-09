Greece’s Astypalaia Crowned World’s Top Travel Destination

The remote and beautiful Greek island of Astypalaia has been named the world’s top travel destination for 2026, taking the prestigious No. 1 spot on The Guardian’s annual list of the 50 best travel ideas of the year.

This is a major win for the Dodecanese island, placing it ahead of popular hotspots in Italy, France, Morocco, Turkey, and other highly sought-after destinations worldwide.

Why Astypalaia Won Over The Guardian’s Readers

Astypalaia captivates visitors with its timeless charm: whitewashed cube-shaped houses cascading down hillsides, a dramatic Venetian castle overlooking the harbor, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and quiet pebble beaches where you can often have the sand (or pebbles) almost entirely to yourself.

What sets it apart in 2026 is its perfect balance of authenticity and tranquility. While famous islands like Santorini and Mykonos battle overtourism, Astypalaia offers a more peaceful, slower-paced experience — exactly what many modern travelers are craving. The island is praised for its excellent local cuisine, wellness-focused experiences, traditional tavernas, and genuine sense of relaxation far from the crowds.

A Truly “Green” Greek Island

One of the island’s biggest attractions is its pioneering sustainability efforts. Astypalaia became Greece’s first fully electric island in 2023, replacing nearly all petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles. Locals and businesses received generous grants (often covering more than two-thirds of the cost), and innovative ride-sharing and on-demand transport systems were introduced. The island now runs on a much greener model, appealing strongly to eco-conscious travelers.

Astypalaia is being transformed into a “smart and sustainable” island through a partnership with the Volkswagen Group and the Greek government, aiming to replace ~1,000 combustion vehicles with electric cars, scooters, and bikes by 2026 . Key efforts include a 3.5 MW solar park powering 60-80% of energy needs, the on-demand “AstyBus” transport service, and incentives for EV adoption to achieve 100% decarbonization by 2050.

Small but Perfectly Formed

Despite its relatively small size, Astypalaia punches well above its weight. It boasts a surprising variety of restaurants, cafes, bars, and even nightclubs. The island has a small airport with frequent flights from Athens (just 50 minutes away), making it an easy addition to any Greek island-hopping itinerary.

With its butterfly shape (hence the nickname “Butterfly Island”), dramatic landscapes, rich history, and laid-back vibe, Astypalaia is quickly becoming the go-to destination for those seeking the “real Greece” without the usual tourist chaos.

If you’re looking for a 2026 getaway that feels undiscovered, deeply authentic, and refreshingly peaceful, this little Dodecanese gem might just be the perfect choice.

Mythology & Legend

According to Greek mythology, Astypalaia (or Astypalea) was a Phoenician princess, daughter of King Phoenix (or Agenor in some versions) and Perimede. She was the sister of Europa, the famous maiden abducted by Zeus in the form of a bull.

Poseidon, god of the sea, fell in love with Astypalaia and abducted her. He transformed himself into a winged, fish-tailed leopard (or a dolphin in some retellings) to carry her away. From their union, she gave birth to Eurypylos (or Agaios), an Argonaut and the mythical first king of the island.

Because of its shape resembling a butterfly (or a fish), the island was also anciently called Ichthyoessa (“fishy” or “abounding in fish”) and was sometimes referred to as the “Table of the Gods” due to its legendary fertility, abundant fruit, flowers, and natural beauty.

Ancient History

The island has been inhabited since at least the 2nd millennium BC, first by the Carians from Anatolia, followed by the Minoans (Keftiu) from Crete. Dorian Greeks from Megara and Epidaurus later colonized it.

In Classical times, Astypalaia became a prosperous independent city-state. It was a member of the Athenian League (Delian League) during the Peloponnesian War and paid one of the highest tributes to Athens, a sign of its wealth. The island had temples dedicated to Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Asclepius, Dionysus, Aphrodite, and others. It also had a theatre, stadium, agora, and a well-organized democratic system with a boule (council) and prytaneion.

One colorful local legend involves Cleomedes, a famous boxer from Astypalaia. After killing his opponent in the Olympics of 496 BC, he went mad, destroyed a school by pulling down a pillar, and then mysteriously vanished. The Delphic Oracle declared him the “last of the heroes” and he was worshipped as a semi-divine hero on the island.

Later History Highlights

Hellenistic period: Controlled by the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt and used as a naval base.

Roman era: Granted the status of a “free state” by Rome. Roman baths (at Maltezana) still survive.

Byzantine times: Important naval base with many churches and monasteries built.

Later ruled by Venetians (who built the iconic castle in Chora), Ottomans, and briefly Italians in the 20th century before rejoining Greece.

The island’s dramatic Venetian castle still crowns the hill of Chora today, offering one of the most photogenic views in the Dodecanese.