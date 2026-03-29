The Greek Ministry of Culture is establishing two accessible undersea archaeological sites at Akra Fygou (Fourni) and Vathylakas (Thymaina).

(Fourni) and (Thymaina). Systematic research since 2014 has documented 62 shipwrecks in this small archipelago, dating from the 6th century BC to World War II.

in this small archipelago, dating from the 6th century BC to World War II. Black Sea Connections: Divers will be able to explore “Wreck 15,” a 5th-century AD vessel carrying unique amphorae from Crimea and Sinope.

The move transforms the Fourni islands into a premier destination for “cultural diving,” blending science with sustainable local growth.

The “archaeology of the abyss” is becoming accessible to the public. Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni has announced the formal boundaries and operating regulations for two new Visit-able Underwater Archaeological Sites (EEAX) in the Fourni Korsseon complex. Located near Ikaria, these islands once served as a vital maritime hub where trade routes from the Black Sea met the heart of the Aegean.

Akra Fygou: A Multi-Layered Marine Archive

The site at Akra Fygou (Aspros Kavos) is a diver’s dream, with seven distinct shipwrecks across four planned diving routes. The depths range from a manageable -23 meters to a more technical -41 meters.

The highlights of this underwater museum include:

# Shipwreck Reference Period Depth (Meters) Description & Unique Findings 1 Wreck No. 2 5th – 6th Century AD -8m to -22m Features extensive deposits of broken amphorae. The cargo is disturbed and currently in poor condition. 2 Wreck No. 3 5th – 6th Century AD -23m to -26m Contains 25–30 partially preserved “carrot-shaped” amphorae from Sinope, Black Sea. This is the only known cargo of its kind in the Mediterranean. 3 Wreck No. 4 8th – 10th Century AD -6m to -16m Consists of two concentrations of amphorae. Though looted in the past, over 150 semi-intact vessels remain. 4 Wreck No. 15 5th – 6th Century AD -43m to -49m Selected for full excavation. Cargo includes 100 amphorae of eight different types from the Black Sea (Crimea, Sinope, Heraclea Pontica) and table ceramics. 5 Wreck No. 19 5th – 6th Century AD -6m to -10m A shallow-water site near the coast. Found within the rock bed were Early Byzantine jugs and amphorae intended for oil and wine transport. 6 Wreck No. 55 2nd – 1st Century BC Unknown Mostly buried by underwater landslides. Visible remains include stamped Knidian amphorae tucked under sand and fallen rock. 7 Wreck No. 13 1st Half of 6th Cent. BC -34m to -40m The oldest and northernmost wreck. Features 40–50 Archaic Samian amphorae. It is a unique find, as no similar cargo has been found elsewhere in the Aegean.

Vathylakas: The Roman Trade Hub

Across the water at Thymaina, the Vathylakas Bay site offers a deeper look into Roman maritime history. This area was a bustling anchorage, evidenced by the sheer volume of ancient anchors and discarded ceramics scattered across the seafloor.

The site features three major wrecks, including the remarkably preserved Wreck No. 45. Lying at depths between -54 and -67 meters, it remains one of the few “virgin” wrecks in the Aegean. Its cargo—amphorae from Roman Tunisia, Southern Spain, and Portugal—maps out the vast, interconnected trade networks of the Late Roman period.

# Shipwreck Reference Period Depth (Meters) Description & Unique Findings 1 Wreck No. 45 1st Half of 4th Century AD -54m to -67m One of the last pristine, untouched wrecks in the Aegean. Features a massive international cargo from Roman Tunisia, Southern Spain, Catalonia, and Portugal. 2 Wreck No. 28 2nd Century BC -8m to -30m Found on the eastern side of the bay. The ship was fully laden with amphorae from workshops in Kos and Ephesus. Remains are scattered across the rocky seabed. 3 Wreck No. 48 1st – 3rd Century BC -15m to -30m The Cretan Connection: This site is scattered with a variety of ceramics, including lamps and cooking vessels. Most importantly, the primary cargo originated from Crete.

Protecting the Deep

This initiative isn’t just about tourism; it’s about survival for these artifacts. By creating 24 officially protected zones and establishing 14 mooring buoys and light markers, the Ministry is ensuring that these “iron and clay” witnesses of history are protected from illegal looting while allowing responsible travelers to witness them firsthand.

The Fourni archipelago has evolved from an unexplored corner of the map into one of the Mediterranean’s most significant archaeological fields. For the local community, this transition from “hidden treasure” to “accessible heritage” marks a new chapter in sustainable development.