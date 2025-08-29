Greece Set for Record-Breaking Autumn Tourism in 2025

Airline seat capacity rising: +4.4% in August, +4.7% in September, +4.8% in October.

U.S. market is on fire with +23.2% more seats available

UK (+2.6%) and Germany (+2.5%) add steady growth

10.3 million arrivals in Jan–June 2025 (+5.7%)

Crete leads with 1.9 million arrivals (+4.7%)

Cyclades slump badly with –11.5%

Last-minute bookings dominate the season

Americans Lead the Charge

The Greek summer has not yet packed its bags, but the numbers already point to a blockbuster finish. Figures from INSETE show airline capacity climbing steadily through the golden months, with 4.4% more seats in August, 4.7% in September, and 4.8% in October compared to 2024.

The most dramatic leap comes from across the Atlantic. Flights from the United States are up a jaw-dropping 23.2% for the late-summer period. Clearly, the American romance with Greece is not cooling down anytime soon.

Traditional feeder markets also remain solid. The UK is sending 2.6% more travelers, while Germany edges up 2.5%. More routes, expanded timetables, and airlines competing for every euro are helping to maintain a steady flow.

Between January and June, Greece recorded 10.3 million international arrivals — an increase of 556,000 passengers compared to the same period last year. Crete grabbed the crown with 1.9 million (+4.7%), the Dodecanese posted 1.5 million (+1.3%), and the Ionian Islands scored 1.3 million (+4.9%). The Peloponnese surprised with a sharp 9.7% rise. The Cyclades, however, experienced an 11.5% drop.

Tourists Book Late, Hoteliers Pay the Price

If one trend defines 2025, it is the death of planning. This year, many visitors wait until the very last moment — often just a few days before traveling — to book their stays.

For hoteliers, the shift is less charming. With energy bills rising, new labor rules biting, and environmental levies adding to the tab, there is little room left for heavy discounts. The old trick of slashing prices to fill empty rooms late in the season is fading fast.

Still, demand remains strong enough to carry the sector into autumn with confidence. With Americans flooding in, Europeans staying loyal, and a string of full flights expected to continue through October, Greece looks set to close 2025 on a record high.