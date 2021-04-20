Greece Opens Promachonas and Nymphaea Border Crossings

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek government has announced the reopening of Bulgaria-Greece road border crossing at Promachonas and Nymphaea, after a ministerial decision went into effect on Monday allowing post-Covid-19 movement.

According to the news from GTP, road travelers to Greece through the two border checkpoints will be granted admission into the country provided they present a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours before arrival. Travelers will also be required to undergo rapid testing at the border. In addition, vaccinated visitors will also be allowed entry as long as they provide proof.

Greece will also require inbound travelers from EU states, the US, UK, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel to abide by the same rules at both border points. All incoming travelers to Greece by air or land are also required to complete the mandatory PLF (Passenger Locator Form) here.

In this pilot program of reopening borders, private cars can enter daily between 7am and 11pm when National Public Health Organization (EODY) crews will be carrying out rapid tests on all incoming travelers at the Promachonas and Nymphaea borders. Eastern Macedonia & Thrace Region Deputy Governor for Tourism Thanassis Tsonis was quoted saying:

“The measures will facilitate the safe movement of those who want to enter our country… it’s a crash test for the next period and until May 14, when the full opening of tourism is expected.”

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said last month that the border point crossing at Evzoni, a major gateway to Greece, should be open in May.