Greece Offers Tax Breaks to International Remote Working Professionals

Got a laptop or high functioning tablet? Well, move to Greece and work remotely while getting a huge tax break. According to a report via Bloomberg, Greece is offering to tax only half of the income foreign remote workers bring in.

As one of the safest countries with regard to the pandemic, Greece wants to that solid track record in combating the coronavirus as a way to help entice people to move to the country. Alex Patelis, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted by Bloomberg saying; “Technology means we can now choose where we live and work.”

The advisor went on to say Greece “can now offer tax incentives as well as the sun,” since the country has won international praise for the way it handled the pandemic last spring.

Mitsotakis’s center-right government is trying to lure investment back to the country after more than four years of less business-friendly governments from the left. A second lockdown has now pushed back the second wave of COVID-19, and the administration seems ready to use tax incentives and other policies to lure foreigners in a move to reverse the country’s brain drain effect.