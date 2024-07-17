Greece Faces Crisis Due to Surge in UK Tourists

Graffiti appears on shop fronts in Athens

Locals in Greece express anger over increasing tourism

Spain also experiences tension, impacting regions like Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Majorca

Growing Concerns in Athens

Tensions rise in Greece as locals express frustration over a surge in British tourists. Graffiti on shop fronts in Athens reading “No more tourism” highlights the deepening resentment. This sentiment echoes through Spain, affecting areas like Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Majorca.

Professor Katerina Kikilia of the University of West Attica emphasized the need for regulations, stating, “Athenians face daily social and environmental impacts. The housing crisis is huge.” In 2023, Athens saw over 7 million tourists, with experts predicting a 20% increase this year.

Economic Strain and Local Impact

Mayor Harris Doukas voiced concerns about the economic benefits, stating, “Each visitor brings €0.40 to the city, and we haven’t seen this money yet.” He called for sustainable tourism to avoid worsening the city’s inequalities.

Doukas announced a study to determine tourism capacity and gather data on short-term rentals and hotels. This move aims to preserve the city’s quality of life while managing tourism’s economic impact.

Key Points of Discussion

Athens and other regions are grappling with the effects of increased tourism, particularly from the UK. With graffiti demanding an end to tourism, local authorities and experts are pushing for sustainable solutions to balance tourism’s economic and social impacts.