Venice to Increase Tourist Tax in 2025

Venice’s trial run with a tourist payment system aimed at reducing crowd sizes had minimal success. Introduced in April, the scheme charged daytrippers arriving on congested days a 5 euro fee. The experiment, closely monitored by other European destinations, spanned just 29 days and concludes this Sunday, prompting a review period to determine the project’s future.

Calls for Higher Charges and Extended Periods

Simone Venturini, city councillor for tourism and social cohesion, said that while weekends saw less traffic compared to last year, large crowds remained. This initial phase focused more on informing tourists rather than issuing fines. Venturini stated the plan would be more effective in the future with increased days and higher charges, set to return in 2025. However, specifics on the new pricing were not disclosed.

Calls for Alternative Solutions

Conversely, opposition councillor Giovanni Andrea Martini labelled the initiative a failure, citing that the city remained crowded and word spread that fines were not enforced. Martini proposed a free booking system to allow visitors of all income levels to visit while managing the number of tourists.

Venice’s attempt to mitigate overcrowding through a tourist tax had limited success in its trial phase, leading to anticipated higher fees and longer application periods in 2025. While some officials remain optimistic about its future effectiveness, others call for different approaches to manage the influx and restore balance to the city’s residential landscape.