Date for Run Greece Heraklion 2025 Announced

For the 12th consecutive year, Heraklion will host Run Greece Heraklion – a celebration of running, walking, and figuring out why anyone would voluntarily sign up for this madness. The event takes place on Sunday, 30 March 2025, with categories to suit all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a speedster or a leisurely stroller, there’s a spot for you.

Organised by SEGAS and the regional branch E.A.S. SEGAS Crete, with support from Crete’s Regional Authority and Heraklion Municipality, this event brings the community together. ERGO Insurance is the main sponsor, backed by familiar local names like Minoan Lines, the Crete Travel Agencies Association, and Halkiadakis Supermarkets.

This year promises an extra dose of excitement – the debut of the Family Run 600m because nothing screams “bonding” like dragging your seven-year-old to shuffle awkwardly for 600 metres.

How Do You Get Started?

Ready to commit? Here’s how and where to sign up:

Online Registration

In-Person Sign-Ups

Start on Wednesday, 19 February at select locations:

Crete Regional Office: Heraklion Vice Regional Governor’s office (1st floor).

Heraklion Vice Regional Governor’s office (1st floor). Heraklion Municipality: Volunteer Services Office, 19 Kydonias Street (ground floor).

Volunteer Services Office, 19 Kydonias Street (ground floor). Halkiadakis Supermarkets: Selected stores.

Selected stores. City Sports Centres: Pagkritio Stadium, Gate 9. Pateles Gym (weekday hours: 09:00-21:00; Saturday: 09:00-16:00).

E.A.K.I. (Freedom Stadium): SEGAS Crete Office (weekday hours: 09:30-13:30, 17:30-19:00).

Or, if you’d instead do this over your morning coffee, grab the application here: Crete’s Official Portal.

The Events and Who Can Compete

5km Run/Walk Open to participants born in 2013 or earlier. Walk, jog, or power-walk past everyone you’ve ever called lazy.

Open to participants born in 2013 or earlier. Walk, jog, or power-walk past everyone you’ve ever called lazy. 10km Run/Walk For anyone born in 2010 or earlier. Yes, that includes you, smug morning joggers.

For anyone born in 2010 or earlier. Yes, that includes you, smug morning joggers. Child’s Race (1,100m): Little athletes from grades 4, 5, and 6 can join (birth years: 2013-2015). It is guaranteed to end with an epic medal photo for grandparents.

Little athletes from grades 4, 5, and 6 can join (birth years: 2013-2015). It is guaranteed to end with an epic medal photo for grandparents. Family Run (600m): New this year! Kids in grades 1-3 (born between 2016 and 2018) team up with family members for this short and sweet event. Expect smiles, meltdowns, and questionable teamwork.

So, there you have it – Run Greece Heraklion 2025 is ready to rock. Whether you’re in it for the competition or want an excuse to eat baklava guilt-free afterwards, it’s all about showing up, having fun, and maybe surprising yourself along the way. Who’s up for the challenge?