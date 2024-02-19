FREE* Seats Campaign by AirAsia Launches

Today, AirAsia Group started its much-anticipated FREE* Seats Campaign, the first of its kind in 2024. Millions of seats to more than 130 places worldwide are now very cheap. The booking period lasts only until February 25, 2024 for the travel period September 1, 2024 – June 18, 2025.

Everything about AirAsia from our vast network to unique routes to inexpensive fares is curated with our core value at heart ‒ being a ‘people’s airline’, and thus, we’re always pleased to offer more value-added deals with our signature FREE* Seats Campaign. This is also our humble way of expressing gratitude for our guests who’ve supported us over the years as we celebrate having flown close to an incredible 1 billion guests and counting. Bo Lingam, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Aviation Group

Explore Bangkok, one of the most popular places to visit, for free. Or, for just HKD 28 / MOP 229 one-way, fly across Southeast Asia to famous hotspots like Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Penang, the beachy island of Phuket, the exciting city of Kota Kinabalu, and the charming town of Chiang Mai.

For those who like to try new things, you’re in luck! AirAsia also has a Big Sale on trips to many places in Asia and beyond. One-way prices start at HKD 316 / MOP 229* to places like Almaty, Singapore, Krabi, Cebu, Jakarta, Boracay, and many more. People who book seats during this program can use them for trips from September 1, 2024, to June 18, 2025. You can book your seats and make plans by going to the AirAsia Superapp or www.airasia.com.

AirAsia’s famous “FREE* Seats Campaigns” has allowed people from all walks of life in Hong Kong and Macao to explore the world for a low price over the years. With these special prices, travellers can see the world for almost no cost since the base fares of the flights are free, and all guests have to pay is the airport tax and other fees. Also, the Big Sale applies to all lines, so travellers can take advantage of our excellent prices and fly often and happily as always.