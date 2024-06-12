Argophilia

Chronic Flight Delays: A Pan-European Concern

- June 12th, 2024 08:22 am

Flight delays have become increasingly common, not just in Greece but across Europe.

Flight delays have become increasingly common in Greece and across Europe.

  • Widespread Delays Last Year: In 2022, 30% of flights in the 43 countries under the European Aviation Safety Agency (Eurocontrol) arrived over 15 minutes late. On average, planes departed 17.8 minutes later than scheduled.
  • Greece’s Summer Delays: At Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos and Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airports, significant delays are anticipated due to rising flight numbers and limited airport capacity.
  • Punctuality Statistics: In late May, only 58.3% of planes departed on time in Athens, with 54.3% arriving punctually. By the last Sunday, these figures improved to 69% for departures and 67% for arrivals. Thessaloniki reported 66.7% on-time departures and 68.5% on-time arrivals, while Iraklio had 52.6% and 63%, respectively.
  • Average Delays: Athens saw an average flight delay of 45 minutes on Monday, with 81% of flights departing late on Sunday. Thessaloniki experienced 45% of flights departing late on Sunday, with an average delay of 29 minutes on Monday.
  • Reasons for Delays: Increased air traffic strains airport capacity, which is a principal cause. A shortage of air traffic controllers exacerbates the issue, with the understaffing rate in Greece averaging 20% and spiking to 40% at the Athens-Macedonia Control Center. Staffing new controllers would require two to five years before they become fully operational.
  • Civil Aviation Service Initiatives: A tender for recruiting 96 air traffic controllers is being launched. This shortage mirrors issues at US airports.
  • Baggage Handler Shortage: Delays are also tied to a lack of baggage handlers, leading companies to hire immigrants to fill these roles.

