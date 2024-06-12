A Boy Who Goes Down to the Cretan Sea

My son belongs on the beach, in the sea, to turn his skin brown and his hair blonde. So many memories of our times here on Crete are painted on the canvas of my mind. Paul at Mythos Palace in Georgioupolis, or swimming off Theodora Island with Sea King Adventures, countless adventures - island bliss. Today, I was reading a poem by Carl Sandburg about a boy like Paul, only my son's eyes are brown. I hope you enjoy the poem, and that it make you dream of the Cretan Sea.



All Day Long



All day long in fog and wind,

The waves have flung their beating crests

Against the palisades of adamant.

My boy, he went to sea, long and long ago,

Curls of brown were slipping underneath his cap,

He looked at me from blue and steely eyes;

Natty, straight and true, he stepped away,

My boy, he went to sea.

All day long in fog and wind,

The waves have flung their beating crests

Against the palisades of adamant.

The best way to experience Crete Island is from the sea. Hundreds of secret coves, pirate caves, and countless wonders await those who do not travel by road. When you visit, rent a boat or find a skipper to take you you places like Chrysi Island off Ierapetra, or even Koufonisi. The Instagram below is from Sailing Rethymno (Ariadne Sailing Trips).