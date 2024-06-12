Mosquito-Borne Diseases on the Rise in Europe

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has underscored the growing threat of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe due to climate change.

The Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger) mosquito, responsible for spreading dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, is now found in 13 EU countries, including Greece.

Populations of this mosquito have established themselves in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Spain.

Recent data from a report published Tuesday reveal a rising number of imported dengue cases from endemic areas and a surge in domestic dengue and West Nile virus transmissions.

The report warned that climate change creates favourable conditions for mosquito populations, increasing disease transmission.

Last year, EU countries recorded 130 dengue cases with domestic transmission, up from 71 in 2022.

The tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), native to Southeast Asian tropical woods, is an anthropophilic species adapted to various habitats and environments, especially in urban areas, as it seeks opportunities to prey on humans. Its bites can spread illnesses like dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, posing a significant risk to public health.

Tiger mosquitoes are incredibly resilient and well-suited to the human environment; they like densely populated suburban and urban settings. The females deposit their eggs in man-made water containers and sinks, including flower pots, rain gutters, and drains. Here is how they are different from other mosquito species:

Diurnal insects : Tiger mosquitoes are diurnal, meaning they attack during the day (mainly in the morning and evening) and don’t produce any noise as they fly, unlike common mosquitoes (Culex), which typically bite at night.

: Tiger mosquitoes are diurnal, meaning they attack during the day (mainly in the morning and evening) and don’t produce any noise as they fly, unlike common mosquitoes (Culex), which typically bite at night. Small size : The term “tiger mosquito” is deceptive. The length of this kind of mosquito is less than 5 mm, which is smaller than a centime coin!

: The term “tiger mosquito” is deceptive. The length of this kind of mosquito is less than 5 mm, which is smaller than a centime coin! Black and white stripes: The tiger mosquito is actually white and black, not yellow and black, as its name suggests. Another distinguishing feature is the white dorsal line that runs the length of its thorax. Its legs are also striped.

You should also know that only the female mosquito bites, and only after mating. The blood drawn during the bite is a protein source for the eggs’ development. Typical female mosquitoes may be drawn to mammals, birds, or cold-