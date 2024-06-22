Five Greece Resorts for 2024: Experiences You’ll Never Forget

For those of you embraced by daydreams of island life, Greece has world-class hospitality on a silver platter. Some news stays and remastered family hotels are ready to offer guests legendary philoxenia and experiences to be found nowhere else on Earth. Many Greek resorts welcome guests with open arms, sweeping sea vistas, and out-of-this-world culinary treats. Argophilia’s staff would like to offer a few suggestions for your travel heart’s desire this year.

Gundari on Folegandros

The view from Gundari’s Superior Cave Suite – photo via Gundari website

If you’ve always pictured Greece as a land of ancient wonders and untouched beauty, Folegandros Island is a dream come true. Nestled in the heart of this unspoiled Cycladic nature, you’ll find Gundari, the island’s first luxury boutique resort, offering a truly indulgent experience.

For those unfamiliar, Folegandros Island is the antithesis of its nearby buzzing neighbors, Santorini and Milos. Here, old-world tranquillity is melded into the most forward-thinking resort backdrop. Opened by Australian Ricardo Larriera opened in May of this year, this labor of hospitality love has a stunning spa, and even a cave suite that is unlike anything you’ve witnessed. I’ll let the Instagram imagery tell most of the story.

Gundari is wrapped in 80 hectares of untouched nature on the southeastern coast of Folegandros. Nestled high on a rugged cliff overlooking the blue Aegean, the luxury resort luxury is an inspiration to look at and a dream to experience, embrace, and lay back at. The boutique resort has only 25 suites and two villas that are sheer elegance. If there were ever a well-thought-out luxury stay, this is it. For instance, the resorts in-house restaurant, Orizon, offers a contemporary Greek menu created by Michelin-starred Chef Lefteris Lazarou.

Suites at Gundari begin at about €649 per night on the resort’s website. For more information, readers should call +30 22868 00841 or email: info@gundari.com

Divani Corfu Palace

Dining al fresco at Divani Corfu Palace – photo by Divani Collection

In Greek siga, siga (slowly, slowly) is not only a slogan; it’s a way of life. People who live here seek a laid-back, carefree life. And for those who want the best mix of old and new, Divani Corfu Palace is a divine haven of “easy.” Remastered for 2024, this luxurious resort is a blend of the sublime quietness of green nature, the Venetian splendour of Corfu Town, and the aquamarine of the Ionian Sea.

From the resort’s Essential Rooms to the all-new Executive Rooms (Instagram above) to the wonderfully reinvented Ambrosia Restaurant, Divani Corfu is a vision of past Greek holiday visions painted on a new and dreamy canvas. The resort sits in an idyllic location just 3 km from Corfu Town and 1.5 km from the beach of Mon Repos. In short, Divani Corfu is the perfect, luxurious basecamp for exploring the best the island has to offer. At the same time, the fashionable but traditional Greek hotel is enveloped in the lushness of Corfu nature and overlooking Halikiopoulou Lagoon. Oh, and Divani Corfu is authentically pet-friendly.

Divani Corfu Palace rooms start at about €315 (which includes breakfast) from Divani’s website. For more information, Phone: +30 266 103 8996 or contact the resort’s social media team via Facebook @Divani Corfu Palace

Numo Ierapetra

Numo Ierapetra, a luxurious adults-only getaway on Crete’s amazing Libyan Sea – Image by Numo Ierapetra

If you know Crete like we do, you know that the North Coast of the Island is “done” like a hospitality egg overcooked. The best getaways, by far, are to be had on Crete’s South Coast. And Numo Ierapetra is a sumptuous hiatus away from the world’s white noise. Argophilia has reported on this fabulous seafront resort since its sensational opening. Now a part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, the hotel is, as we’ve said before, the “epitome of soft sophistication.” In short, this vacation stay on the fabulous Libyan Sea of Crete is nothing short of remarkable.

This magical beach resort has been featured in Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler, Elle, Harpers Baazar, and dozens of other magazines. And for good reasons. The saying “no stone left unturned” applies to Numo Ieraletra, and not simply because the word Ierapetra means “sacred stone.” Whatever the guest desires or dreams of out of a luxurious “one of” getaway, that vision is either at the resort or within a horseback ride. From the ultra-chic Masaique Boutique to the traditional KAFENÈ meze/shopping spot, Numo’s visionaries have thought of everything. A telling point for old-school beachcombers like me is the way the wooden walkways (Instagram below) are laid out at Numo’s beach. The sand and pebbly beaches on the Libyan Sea can be blistering hot under the August sun. Well, somebody thought well of their guests by making things more pleasant but still beachy.

Numo Ierapetra’s Etherea Spa, the Ensoma Fitness Zone, culinary bliss at Tamarisk or Menoa restaurants, and outside excursions galore—anything you could ask of an adults-only adventure outside Europe’s Southernmost city is a question away. Truly, this is one of Crete’s absolute best stylish seafront offers.

Rooms at Numo Ierapetra start from about €282 per night on the Hilton booking platform. For more information, readers should call +30 28340 55003 or email: info@numoierapetra.com

Poseidonion Grand Hotel

A Tower Room overlooking the Argolic Gulf and the mainland at Poseidonion Grand Hotel

If you are on the lookout for something legendary, you needn’t look any further than the epic Poseidonion Grand Hotel on spectacular Spetses Island. First opened in 1914, this luxurious hotel was a big part of Spetses’ developer, Sotirios Anargiros. It’s a place in Greek history where famous names of high society, royalty, and the fabulously famous still stay and play. Greece’s most opulent hotel stay is a monument to the fabled “good life.” The hotel is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Located in the center of Spetses Town, Poseidonion Grand Hotel is just steps from the beach and blessed with a grandiose view. Guests can expect the finest culinary experiences from three amazing restaurants, a sumptuous spa, and unique experiences any noble adventurer would envy. This is a true five-star hotel light years beyond those “all-inclusive” impersonators along most Greek beaches.

Known as Pityussa in ancient times, Spetses is one of the Saronic Islands just minutes from Athens. Poseidonion Grand Hotel is one of the island’s most prominent icons from the 20th Century, now with two separate wings for those who are either attracted to legendary grandeur or modern and splendid luxury. From a culinary experience standpoint, Argo recommends dining On the Veranda, for the wonder of gastronomy blended in with generous Philoxenia – plus amazing views. For guests with a penchant for regenerative culinary practice, a visit to the Bostani Organic Farm is in order.

The hotel has its own cinema, spa, gymnasium, shops, galleries, and the all-new Pine Estate. This enclave is a 6-acre Eden set on a forested cape at the crest of the island. The Instagram above will give you some idea of what can be experienced at one of the world’s finest small hotels. Of course, there is a full range of rooms and suites, including the Royal Suite with 3-bedrooms and its own private terrace.

The Poseidonion Grand Hotel is almost booked solid this Summer, but luxury garden-view rooms are available via the website for about €301 per night. To inquire, readers should call: +30 22980 74553, email: res@poseidonion.com, or visit the hotel’s Facebook pages.

The Peligoni Club

Drone view of the Peligoni Club on fabulous Zakynthos Island – Photo by Peligoni Club

One of Greece’s most exotic places, Zakynthos Island is one of the most popular Ionian Sea destinations for families on vacation. And the Peligoni Club is without a doubt the best family holiday getaways in the Eastern Mediterranean in our view.

Family-run, the exquisite beach club offers private villa holidays, and a members-only retreat for a fun-loving crowd. The concept is simple, and attractive. The resort endeavours to provide ultimate quality experiences for guests rather than a buffet of the ordinary. Interestingly and logically, weekly memberships are required when booking a Peligoni holiday. This facet of the resort’s operation affords guests with an increased sense of exclusivity and mental comfort – or intimate relaxation, for lack of better terminology. We were a bit surprised and enthusiastic to learn that the club was visited by wingfoiling world champion Bowien van der Linden (Instagram below) recently. In fact, the club introduces guests with a wide range of “one of” experiences like guest chefs, and more.

The club offers the widest possible range of amenities designed to suit the needs and whims of every family member. There are fitness and wellness experiences, water sports, a crèche, and even babysitting services, to name a few. For culinary bliss, the club’s La Storia and Mikro Nisi restaurants, the Deli Kitchen, the pool bar, and a host of local tavernas present limitless possibilities. The same holds true for Peligoni Club’s list of activities and excursions. And the villas are splendid by anyone’s definition of comfort and class.

The Peligoni Club is almost booked solid, as well. There are a few memberships available during full season at rate of £525 per adult, and £450 for kids 4-12 per day. Younger children memberships are free. Take note, these memberships include A LOT, but not every conceivable option. Watersports and other custom activities/menus may be extra. To inquire, readers should call: +44 (0) 208 740 3001, or email: info@peligoni.com.