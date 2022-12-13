Numo Ierapetra Offers a Magic Escape on Crete’s South Coast

A new laid-back resort complements Europe’s southernmost city and Crete’s southeast coast. Numo Ierapetra fits perfectly in the unique enclave between the mountains and the clear Libyan Sea. Billed as “adult-friendly,” Numo Ierapetra is the epitome of soft sophistication.

Ierapetra, which means “Sacred Stone,” is a lesser-known gem of Greece’s biggest island. Unique in every respect, this fantastic year-round destination is famous for its friendliness and remarkable nearby nature scapes. And it’s this abundant nature that founder and creative director Constantina Tsoutsikou latched onto to build something truly extraordinary. When we reported last year on the coming opening, the term “barefoot luxury” seemed to encapsulate the founder’s vision, and the reality matches this, it seems.

The seaside resort is anything but typical in the same way Ierapetra is unique. The design is at once bohemian sophistication and primeval earthy. Studio Lost of London was brought in to create a genuinely intimate and incredible experience. Tsoutsikou worked with the team to unfurl a sense of place that grew out of nature. Her straightforward approach to color, design and material science culminated in something truly remarkable.

Numo Ierapetra’s 132 rooms and suites are accented with the ultimate green strategy of reconditioning space and furnishings. The furniture is multipurpose, the fabrics and tactile materials alluring, which set the tone for total relaxation. Moreover, each room connects flawlessly with the rich Cretan nature outside.

Guests may feast on local fare at one of Numo’s three excellent dining experiences, Menoa, Tamarisk All-Day, and The Coast by Tamarisk. The resort’s village square, gym, boutique, outdoor cinema, and remarkable swimming pool space ensure boredom or wanting never seeps into the experience. Top chefs, DJs, and the stunning beach dotted with tamarisk trees punctuate one of Greece’s nicest new resort complexes.

According to the experts, the food at Numo is local fare, the healthiest diet on Earth,. Konstantina Voulgari, who trained at Michelin-starred Auberge de l’Ile, has created traditional local dishes with a modern twist. Menoa specializes in fine meats and meze, with dishes such as 24-hour slow-cooked lamb finished on flames from the huge grill in the open kitchen. The dishes are plated for dining in an indoor/outdoor space beside the resort’s second swimming pool.

Numa Ierapetra won the Hospitality Design’s Greek Hotel of the Year Award for 2022.