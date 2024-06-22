Bidding for Beachfront Access in Mykonos, Paros, Milos, Naxos Hits €1 Million

Substantial bids were made for the usage rights of beaches in Mykonos, Paros, Milos, and Naxos in a recent electronic auction held by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance. This auction highlighted the immense demand and value of these pristine coastal areas.

A 500 sq.m. section of Kalo Livadi beach bid up to 926,400 euros.

Agia Anna and Lia Beach sections saw significant bidding increases.

Paros Beach sections had consistent starting and ending bids.

Milos’ Firiplaka beach bid surged to 505,747 euros.

Naxos’ Plaka Beach sections achieved steady bid interest.

Usage rights extend until December 31, 2025.

You may also like: Golden Sands: Over 1.5 Million Euros Raised Through Crete Beach Concessions

Paros Bidding

On Paros Island, the beach at Krios had a quieter auction. A 499.65 sq.m. section started and stayed at 44,968.50 euros, bid by NOTION ANAPTYXI AKINITON A. E. Another area of 251.20 sq.m. matched its starting price of 22,608 euros, bid by MYHO MONOPROSSOPI I.K.E.

At the Golden Coast, a 300 sq.m. section received its starting bid of 27,000 euros from KYKLADES TOURIST SERVICES E.E. Another similar section also fetched a matching 27,000 euro bid by RAGKOUSSI ANTONIA KE SIA O.E.

Mykonos

Two beaches in Mykonos achieved extraordinary bid amounts. A 500 sq.m. section of Kalo Livadi Beach, initially priced at 120,000 euros, saw a winning bid by RED SEA MONOPROSSOPI I.K.E. at an astonishing 890,400 euros. Another 500 sq.m. part of Kalo Livadi attracted a remarkable bid of 926,400 euros from VAQUEROS E.E., well above the starting price.

In Agia Anna, a 500 sq.m. section designated for umbrella and sunbed rentals went from a starting price of 60,000 euros to a closing bid of 110,400 euros, courtesy of TECHNICAL COMPANY HOTEL TOURISM ENTERPRISES CHANIOTIS S.A. Similarly, a 300 sq.m. section of Lia beach, which started at 72,000 euros, achieved a final bid of 292,320 euros from EPISITISTIKI XENODOCHIAKI TURISTIKI LIASTI S.A.

Milos and Naxos

Milos saw vigorous competition, particularly for a section of Firiplaka Beach. Starting at 25,300 euros, the final bid surged to 505,747 euros, won by ARREBOL MONOPROSOPI PRIVATE EQUIPMENT COMPANY. Another section at Achivadolimni began at 16,620 euros and ended at 51,051 euros, secured by the same company.

In Naxos, Plaka Beach garnered consistent interest. A 424.36 sq.m. section started and ended at 39,889.84 euros, bid by TH. SOURMELI I.MAGIOROS O.E. Another 500 sq.m. section fetched 47,000 euros, and a 304.51 sq.m. area started and ended at 28,623.94 euros, both awarded to TH.SOURMELI I.MAGIOROS O.E.

These high bids underscore the premium value of these stunning Greek beaches, promising notable developments in these picturesque coastal areas.