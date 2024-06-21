Athens National Garden Closed Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Emergency Measures Implemented

The Municipality of Athens has enacted emergency measures in response to extreme weather conditions. Temperatures in Greece are expected to soar again, reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some mainland regions.

Forecast & Wind Conditions

According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), the high temperatures will persist today through Sunday. Over the weekend, these temperatures will be coupled with northern winds, estimated to reach 5-6 and even 7 Beaufort in parts of the Aegean.

Safety Measures and Restrictions

The Municipal Authority, adhering to the established safety protocols for such alert situations, particularly in Attica, has announced the following actions:

Due to severe weather, the National Garden has been closed for safety reasons and will remain closed until the end of the opening hours.

A curfew has been imposed at Lycabettus, with frequent patrols and readiness by municipal teams.

Municipal patrol teams have been deployed on a 24-hour basis across all major green spaces, including Filopappou, Lycabettus, Turkovounia, and Ilisia, among others.

Support and Surveillance

Water trucks are on standby to support the Fire Brigade in case of emergencies.

The Municipal Police are on high alert, and drones are conducting surveillance over large areas.

Public Appeal and Contact Information

The Municipality of Athens has urged citizens and institutions to exercise extreme caution. In case of any perceived danger, individuals are advised to contact the emergency numbers 1595 or 2105287800, both of which are operational 24 hours a day.