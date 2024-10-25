Mibro Watch GS Explorer Is Made for Outdoor Buffs

Launched on October 25 by Mibro, a brand under ZhenShi Information Technology

Rugged design caters to outdoor lovers and fitness buffs

Features military-grade durability and precision navigation

Offers exceptional water resistance for aquatic activities

Reflects a commitment to quality and innovation

Mibro unveiled a new masterpiece designed for the brave—the Mibro Watch GS Explorer. This timepiece caters to those who dare to face the elements with unmatched resilience and functionality. Its engineering focuses on those who venture into challenging terrains, promising the highest endurance standards.

Evoking a sense of limitless adventure, this watch bears the slogan “Rugged Strength, Endless Possibilities.” It faithfully serves those who love scaling cliffs, diving under the waves, or trekking through dense woods. It remains steadfast through biting cold, intense heat, sandstorms, and heavy rainfall. The construction is not merely robust; it’s a testament to strength.

Mibro Watch GS Explorer targets thrill-seekers who thrive in demanding settings.

Unwavering Reliability and Advanced Navigation

The Mibro Watch GS Explorer has passed 15 rigorous military-standard tests, adhering to MIL-STD-810H-2019. This ensures the timepiece remains a reliable companion, no matter how extreme the conditions. With a water resistance rating of 10 ATM, it withstands depths of up to 100 meters. This watch keeps pace with all aquatic pursuits, from high-speed water sports to serene snorkelling.

The Roadbook Navigation feature sets this watch apart, allowing users to plot and share their adventurous journeys. Adventurers can ensure precise guidance on their exploratory paths by importing GPX, KML, and TCX files into the MibroFit App.