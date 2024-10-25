Greece: Flu Immunization Campaign Accelerates

As December heralds the onset of the flu season, health officials emphasize the crucial need for vaccinations, particularly among high-risk groups. Despite only a scattering of flu cases reported so far by the Health Ministry, the message is clear: residents are strongly recommended to receive the vaccine by mid-November to ensure their bodies have sufficient time to develop immunity.

Citizens are advised to vaccinate by mid-November;

Health Ministry sees sporadic flu cases;

Immunization aimed at high-risk groups.

Current Vaccination Statistics

Recently, an estimated 382,000 complimentary flu vaccines have been distributed without requiring prescriptions, alongside 241,000 doses administered following doctors’ recommendations.

382,000 free vaccinations given;

241,000 vaccines prescribed by doctors.

The ambitious target for this season is to vaccinate at least 3.4 million citizens. However, Greece’s current vaccination coverage remains below 50% among the most vulnerable groups, signalling an urgent need for increased participation.

Goal: 3.4 million citizens vaccinated;

Current coverage is below 50% for high-risk groups in Greece.

By urging the population to act promptly, health authorities hope to enhance protection and reduce the impact of the flu across the nation.

(Featured image: Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash)