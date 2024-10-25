Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Greece: Flu Immunization Campaign Accelerates

- October 25th, 2024 05:38 pm

Share
Share
Tweet

As December heralds the onset of the flu season, health officials emphasize the crucial need for vaccinations, particularly among high-risk groups. Despite only a scattering of flu cases reported so far by the Health Ministry, the message is clear: residents are strongly recommended to receive the vaccine by mid-November to ensure their bodies have sufficient time to develop immunity.

  • Citizens are advised to vaccinate by mid-November;
  • Health Ministry sees sporadic flu cases;
  • Immunization aimed at high-risk groups.

Current Vaccination Statistics

Recently, an estimated 382,000 complimentary flu vaccines have been distributed without requiring prescriptions, alongside 241,000 doses administered following doctors’ recommendations.

  • 382,000 free vaccinations given;
  • 241,000 vaccines prescribed by doctors.

The ambitious target for this season is to vaccinate at least 3.4 million citizens. However, Greece’s current vaccination coverage remains below 50% among the most vulnerable groups, signalling an urgent need for increased participation.

  • Goal: 3.4 million citizens vaccinated;
  • Current coverage is below 50% for high-risk groups in Greece.

By urging the population to act promptly, health authorities hope to enhance protection and reduce the impact of the flu across the nation.

(Featured image: Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash)

About Manuel Santos

Manuel, an author for Argophilia Travel News, hails from Barcelona. He started off as a lifeguard at Sant Sebastia Beach and later worked as a barista. Currently, he is a travel writer who is considering writing a book about the surf beaches in Spain.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet