Fattal Group and Other Israeli Investors Showing Strong Interest in Greece

Israeli investors showed intense interest in Greece at a recent event hosted by Enterprise Greece, the Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the Greek Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Senior executives and fund heard attending the recent event, showed strong interest in Greece’s tourism, agriculture, and real estate sectors during the streamed event.

According to the news, Enterprise Greece CEO George Filiopoulos called bilateral relations between Israel and Greece historic. Topics discussed at this online meeting included the Greek government’s special reform program aimed at supporting the economy and the emerging investment opportunities in the fields of energy, tourism, real estate, supply chain, technology, business services, agrifood, medicines/health, privatizations, and more.

Israel-based companies that have made significant investments in Greece’s tourism sector such as Brown Hotels CEO Leon Avigad, and many others were in attendance. Ficus Investments, Selina, the Fattal Group, which is reconstructing two hotels in Athens (NYX), and real estate group Zoia Fund were also represented.

Source: GTP and Enterprise Greece