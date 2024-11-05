Drought Crisis Should Prompt Authorities to Declare Crete in a State of Emergency

For the past 18 months, the ongoing dry spell has substantially impacted several sectors, including agriculture and other local businesses.

The drought has far-reaching consequences since it threatens the very existence of vital businesses like farming and beekeeping.

The besieged region may be saved from certain doom if emergency measures like those in Thessaly were implemented.

Local farmers already have many problems, and the sudden cutoff of subsidies has made them even worse.

Implementing immediate relief measures, such as guidance and easing strict regulations, can remedy the region’s economic instability.

Now entering its second year, an unprecedented drought inflicts severe hardship across Crete, disrupting daily life and crippling local economies. The dams have hit new laws, and water scarcity has upended the lives of the residents of various villages in all prefectures across the island. Considering future scenarios predicted by climate experts—including the possibility of Crete experiencing a dry winter—this catastrophe calls for concerted action urgently.

Aware of the gravity of the situation, Myron Chiletzakis, President of Etheas, has urged the relevant governmental authorities to declare Crete in a state of emergency. Comparing Crete’s current situation to last year’s measures in Thessaly, Chiletzakis concluded that similar interventions could alleviate the island’s dire circumstances.

For the past 18 months, relentless drought has profoundly impacted farmers, producers, and beekeepers, who all voiced their concerns, asking for and asking for relief solutions to little or no avail.

Financial Strain and Agricultural Struggles

The drought adds to the agricultural community’s woes. The abrupt slashes in subsidies and the financial limbo for countless farmers who haven’t received any governmental aid exacerbate their struggles. Myron Chiletzakis advocates for exemption from OPEKEPE Crete’s rigid bureaucratic controls, which have added layers of complexity to the crisis through its monitoring systems.

In response, the regional authorities of Crete initiated a meeting focused on the effects of the crisis on olive trees. Proactive short—and medium—term cultivation guidelines will be distributed soon to address areas severely affected and those experiencing less pronounced issues.

Given the gravity of the issue, strong and swift action is required. Setting aside funds for Crete as an emergency zone would make that process easier. Taking swift action might help reduce additional economic consequences, protect people’s livelihoods, and maintain Crete’s position as a centre for agriculture.