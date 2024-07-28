YouTrip Unveils Bank Withdrawal Feature for E-Wallet Users

Users can now transfer funds back to their bank accounts

No fees for up to 10 withdrawals per month

Restrictions apply based on the source of funds and currency

On July 23, 2024, YouTrip announced that users can transfer money from their YouTrip e-wallet to their bank accounts, a previously unavailable feature. This new capability addresses one of the top user requests, adding a significant layer of convenience.

Since its inception, YouTrip has continuously enhanced its services, including Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations and a major update introducing a digital card to its e-wallet.

This feature rollout marks another step in improving user experience.

Free and Easy Withdrawals

No fees for up to 10 withdrawals monthly

Additional withdrawals may incur charges

Users can perform up to ten free bank account withdrawals per month, a move that aims to enhance financial flexibility without additional costs.

Specific Requirements for Transfers

Use the mobile number or NRIC linked to YouTrip

PayNow is the primary method for transfers

To transfer funds, users must use their registered mobile number or NRIC and PayNow. From July 22, 2024, onwards, only money moved into YouTrip via PayNow or the “Linked Bank Account” feature can be withdrawn back to the bank. Funds added through credit or debit card top-ups remain non-transferable.

Introducing Linked Bank Account

Allows connection of existing bank accounts to the YouTrip wallet

Previously only PayNow, Mastercard, and Visa transfers were supported

The new Linked Bank Account feature enables users to link existing bank accounts to their YouTrip wallet. This addition provides multiple ways to top up, mitigating situations of inadequate digital cash.

Currency and Local Bank Support

Only SGD can be transferred back to bank accounts

Other currencies must be converted to SGD first

Supported banks are locally issued

Withdrawals can only be made in Singapore Dollars (SGD). Funds held in other currencies need conversion to SGD. YouTrip currently supports only locally issued bank accounts with a comprehensive list available online.

The new bank transfer capability completes the loop for YouTrip users, who can now store, spend, transfer between peers, and withdraw funds back into their bank accounts. This positions YouTrip as a versatile alternative for managing both digital and physical cash.