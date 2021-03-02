Greece COVID-19 Vaccinations to Exceed 1 Million Within a Week

Pin 0 Shares

National Vaccination Committee President Maria Theodoridou said yesterday that COVID-19 inoculations would surpass 34,000 by day’s end and that national vaccinations will exceed 1 million within the week.

She also reported that Greece is receiving three different vaccines against the coronavirus since vaccinations began two months ago. According to the news from ANA, Theodoridou told reporters that all three vaccines from pharmaceuticals manufacturers AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer are effective against the British variant of the coronavirus.

The official also noted that a vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is 86 pct effective against serious Covid-19 infections and 100 pct effective in preventing the patient’s death. This vaccine is a convenient, single-dose vaccine, she added.