€6.22M for Megara’s Urban Makeover

Reconstruction work begins in Megara’s city centre.

Focuses on modernizing key areas while preserving historical significance.

Includes the unification of its archaeological sites.

Over €6.2 million funded through the “Antonis Tritsis” program.

Traffic patterns will change during the project.

Bringing New Life to Megara’s Historic Centre

Megara has officially begun an ambitious project that blends modern urban design with centuries of history. The overhaul includes a complete renovation of the city centre and the connection of its archaeological sites. The goal? To improve urban living while paying homage to this ancient city’s historical and cultural roots.

Central to the plan is reimagining the network of streets surrounding prominent landmarks, blending functionality with respect for the town’s historical DNA. Streets like Chrysanthou Moraitou, from Agiou Dimitriou to the famous 28th Oktovriou, will significantly change.

Other roads, like Achilleos, Vyzdantos, and Sarantaporou (near Vas. Freiderikis Square), will undergo upgrades to improve pedestrian areas, slow vehicle speeds, and enhance green spaces.

Key Features of the Revamp

Historical and Archaeological Integration : Connecting key archaeological landmarks like the ancient fountain of Theagenes and the Archaeological Museum.

: Connecting key archaeological landmarks like the ancient fountain of Theagenes and the Archaeological Museum. Improved Urban Infrastructure : Organizing pedestrian zones and vehicle access while creating dedicated areas for bicycles and car parking.

: Organizing pedestrian zones and vehicle access while creating dedicated areas for bicycles and car parking. Enhanced Greenery : Expanding and refreshing public spaces with more trees and peaceful resting spots.

: Expanding and refreshing public spaces with more trees and peaceful resting spots. Traffic Adjustments: Certain streets, such as Vyzdantos, starting January 6, 2025, will close during construction.

The project comes with a hefty budget of €6,219,400, supported by the “Antonis Tritsis” urban renewal program. While challenges existed under the previous administration, the new local government has pushed the initiative forward, ensuring the project stays on track.

Patience Today, a New Megara Tomorrow

Residents and visitors should expect temporary disruptions during construction. Local traffic routines will shift, so following signs and worker instructions is essential.

Though minor inconveniences now, the changes will leave a lasting mark, elevating Megara’s town centre into a hub of culture, convenience, and beauty.