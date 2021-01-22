eRevMax and Hotel Technology Provider RevSol Announce Partnership

Pin 0 Shares

RevSol, a Kenya based hospitality technology solutions provider, has partnered with hotel distribution technology leader eRevMax to offer RateTiger as a preferred channel manager to its affiliated properties. This makes RevSol the official provider of RateTiger in the region.

Revenue Solutions East Africa, popularly called RevSol, focuses on providing hotel solutions including PMS and Revenue Management solutions to help hotels increase efficiency, lower costs & improve performance. Through this new partnership, RevSol will now be an exclusive distributor of RateTiger Channel Manager, Rate Shopper, and other technology solutions that eRevMax offers. Brian Mulamba, Hotel Revenue Strategist at RevSol offered this:

“RateTiger will enable RevSol access to new customers, while a local presence with RevSol in East and Central Africa will be beneficial for RateTiger to expand and service a new local market without having to open an office in the region. The partnership will propel us towards creating a better brand awareness for both companies, in the process building brand trust for RevSol and RateTiger. With the elevated expectations of the hotels in the region because of the local presence and office, both RateTiger and RevSol will have to raise their game to a higher standard.”

Debadyuti Ghosh, who’s Regional Head – Africa, eRevMax”Africa also added the importance of the market for all concerned. According to him, the RevSol partnership will expand their visibility and have a local presence to understand the market pulse. In addition, the partnership affords “distribution solutions to the African hoteliers to assist them in managing demand effectively and achieve their online revenue objectives.”

RateTiger, powered by LiveOS, provides rate shopping, channel management, booking engine, and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI, and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers, and offline tour operators among others.