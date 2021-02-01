Pin 0 Shares

Yesterday, the public health officials in Greece (EODY) announced 484 new cases of infection of the new κορωνοϊού (COVID-19), of which 10 were identified following inspections at the entry gates of the country. The total number of cases amounts to 156957, of which 52.0% are male. During the tracing, it was found that 5953 (3.8%) are considered to be related to travel abroad and 49216 (63.9%) are associated with an already known case.

In addition, some 255 people remain intubated. The median age is 69 years. 187 (73.3%) of διασωληνωμένων are men. To 86.7%, the διασωληνωμένων, have an underlying disease or are elderly 70 years of age and older.1113 patients have moved out of the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, there were 17 new deaths recorded from the disease COVID-19, as Greece reached 5796 deaths overall in the country, of whom 3406 (58.8%) men. The median age of the deceased our fellow citizens was 79 years, and 95.5% had an underlying disease or/and age of 70 years of age and older.