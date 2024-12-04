Holiday Cheer Hits the Heights: Empire State Building Unveils Festive Fun

The Empire State Building announced its 2024 holiday lineup, promising extravagant decorations, seasonal activities, classic films, and festive light displays. From Santa visits to hot cocoa tastings, the iconic landmark is ready to spread holiday joy across its decks and halls.

A Decked-Out Destination

Every inch of the Empire State Building’s Observatory will shimmer with holiday spirit. Expect glimmering ornaments, twinkling lights, and touches of nostalgia. A two-story model of the building gets a menorah centerpiece, while wreaths, tinsel, and decorative bows adorn the halls.

Guests can stop at the 80th Floor’s photo corner, complete with Christmas trees, snowflakes, presents, and a Santa’s workshop-inspired fireplace for Insta-ready snapshots. Ghirardelli ups the holiday charm on the 86th Floor with candy cane arches and, naturally, their famous peppermint bark.

Downstairs, the Fifth Avenue Lobby, prominently featured in Elf, dazzles with wreaths, a massive Christmas tree, and iconic holiday window displays. The festive storefronts showcase sleighs heaped with gifts, teddy bears, and ice-cream sundaes by Ghirardelli Chocolate. Adding to the old-school charm, professional pianists will perform holiday classics for visitors Monday through Friday throughout December.

Christmas in New York (Image: TravelScape)

Santa Comes to Town

Get ready for the ultimate holiday moment—Santa will make special appearances on November 30, as well as December 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, and 20. Guests can snap photos with the man in red himself in a special corner on the 80th Floor, making it an unforgettable stop for families. More details are available at esbholiday.com.

Warm Cups for a Chilly Season

From November 13 through the holiday season, guests can enjoy a warm-up at the 86th Floor with views of New York City like no other. Ghirardelli will serve classic hot cocoa and peppermint hot cocoa daily during two time slots: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Starbucks Gets Festive

Holiday magic will overflow at the Starbucks Reserve® store inside the Empire State Building. A limited-time “Winter Wonderland” experience highlights everything from bean to cup, featuring the exclusive Empire State Cocoa Cocktail. Think dark chocolate, steamed milk, Hennessy, whipped cream, and a side of extra indulgence like Royal Combier and dark chocolate bites.

Cozy Movie Nights in the Sky

Holiday movie buffs can snag tickets to special screenings on the 80th Floor. Cozy beverages and themed snacks accompany fan-favorite films, giving cinematic magic a New York flair.

Elf : December 2, 8, 10, 15, and 17

: December 2, 8, 10, 15, and 17 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York : December 5 and 11

: December 5 and 11 The Nightmare Before Christmas: December 13

Screening tickets also include full access to the museum and observation decks, making it a full holiday experience.

Iconic Lights Return

The Empire State Building’s tower will shine bright for the season with special light shows for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. The annual holiday music-to-light extravaganza will dazzle once again, offering a performance that pairs lights with carefully selected tunes. Visitors can text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive updates about the schedule.

A Renovated Experience

The Empire State Building’s Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million transformation, adding interactive museum galleries, fresh uniforms for its hosts, and enhanced views from its 102nd Floor Observatory. This revitalized attraction has consistently been rated the #1 experience in both the U.S. and the world by Tripadvisor for three consecutive years.