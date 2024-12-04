Air France-KLM’s New Tech Takeoff

Air France-KLM (AFKL) has joined forces with Google Cloud in a fresh collaboration to take its data game to the next level. With a sharp focus on enhancing analytics and generative AI (gen AI), the airline plans to reshape how it handles data, turbocharge innovation, and rethink what travel can offer.

What’s the Master Plan?

Air France-KLM’s bold digital upgrades centre on four core goals:

Enhanced customer experiences : Personalized flights, smoother services, and happy travellers.

: Personalized flights, smoother services, and happy travellers. Streamlined operations : Sharper insights for cleaner, faster processes on the ground and up in the sky.

: Sharper insights for cleaner, faster processes on the ground and up in the sky. Simplified tech use : Less hassle for employees using data and AI, making jobs more manageable.

: Less hassle for employees using data and AI, making jobs more manageable. Innovation everywhere: A tech-trained workforce ready to dream up what’s next.

The Bigger Picture

The airline isn’t just tinkering with tech for fun. It carries serious weight: 93 million passengers in 2023, 551 aircraft in operation, and a blend of commercial, cargo, and maintenance services generating mountains of data. Moving its three legacy data centres to a multi-cloud setup isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s the key to unlocking a wealth of customer and operational insights.

This move integrates Google Cloud’s data tools like BigQuery, which boosts speed, efficiency, and flexibility while controlling sensitive data. Faster insights mean quicker decisions, all while reducing flight delays and improving environmental impact.

Personalization and Better Flights—Yes, Please

By diving deeper into passenger behaviour, travel trends, and preferences, Air France-KLM wants to make flying less about hassle and more about tailored experiences. Think customized options, smoother check-ins, and better onboard services. Oh, and flight maintenance? What once took hours is now a matter of minutes, thanks to predictive analytics.

Generative AI Gadgets and Gizmos

Generative AI is the shiny new tool in Air France-KLM’s kit. Early experiments include automatic documentation for customer service agents and simplified aircraft maintenance. The real magic? A secure, custom-built “data lakehouse” using Google Cloud’s gen AI stack. This setup promises ultra-fast responses, seamless operations, and some seriously creative new ideas for the airline.

Pierre-Olivier Bandet, the group’s EVP and CIO, put it plainly:

By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced data technology with a real partnership approach, we intend to accelerate our innovation capacities with security in mind, and with generative AI, build the future of travel.

A Training Camp for Techies

Google Cloud isn’t just tossing software over the fence—it’s rolling out hands-on sessions and workshops to upskill Air France-KLM’s tech team. Focus areas include:

Data science and engineering

Cutting-edge security

Infrastructure management

Generative AI applications

Think hackathons, virtual classes, and on-site program days. With these tools, the airline’s skilled teams will gain sharper tech instincts to drive faster, smarter decision-making at every level.